Canon Medical And Stereotaxis Collaborate To Advance Robotic Electrophysiology



Collaboration brings together Canon's Alphenix interventional fluoroscopy system and Stereotaxis' GenesisX robotic technology Technologies will be presented at TCT 2026 in the Canon booth

TUSTIN, Calif. and ST. LOUIS, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical Systems USA, a leader in innovative diagnostic imaging solutions, and Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced a technology compatibility and commercial collaboration to pair Canon Medical's Alphenix interventional imaging platform with Stereotaxis' GenesisX Robotic Magnetic Navigation system.

Canon and Stereotaxis are collaborating to offer their respective systems in a compatible fashion alongside each other. Canon Medical's Alphenix platform provides advanced imaging, visualization, dose-management and workflow capabilities for interventional cardiology, with flexible configurations designed to support complex procedures. GenesisX enables precise robotic navigation of interventional catheters, with a semi-mobile architecture designed to facilitate adoption broadly within existing catheterization labs without any construction.

The combination of these two advanced technologies aims to expand access to next-generation robotic electrophysiology technology. The collaboration will enable the companies to enhance customer knowledge regarding their respective technologies, providing healthcare organizations greater flexibility when planning advanced robotic electrophysiology labs. The companies will further explore opportunities for Alphenix and GenesisX to improve workflow and introduce advanced capabilities in electrophysiology. Such efforts may apply beyond electrophysiology to support the advancement of robotic technology in interventional cardiology and neurointerventional procedures.

"As electrophysiology continues to evolve, customers need the flexibility to build advanced labs around the technologies and workflows that best meet their needs," said Tsuneo“Neo” Imai, President & CEO of Canon Medical Systems USA. "Our collaboration with Stereotaxis reinforces Canon Medical's commitment to customer choice and creates an exciting opportunity to bring Alphenix imaging together with Robotic Magnetic Navigation."

"We are delighted to collaborate with Canon Medical to bring together two complementary technologies for the modern EP lab," said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO of Stereotaxis. "More tightly coordinating the delivery of advanced interventional imaging and robotic technologies offers hospitals an exciting approach to building their robotic electrophysiology programs."

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, molecular imaging, ultrasound, X-ray, and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems' website:

About Canon Medical Group

Canon Medical Group provides a comprehensive range of medical imaging solutions, including CT, diagnostic and interventional X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, service solutions, and advanced Healthcare IT. In line with Canon Medical Group's continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to equip healthcare professionals with innovative solutions that enhance clinical performance, safety, comfort, and outcomes-helping deliver better health opportunities for patients worldwide. We invest in research and product development that directly addresses the real clinical, operational, and business needs of our customers. By improving accessibility, enabling cross-platform integration, and supporting patient-centered care pathways, we aim to deliver solutions that are both meaningful and impactful. Working hand in hand with our medical, academic, and research partners, we build relationships founded on transparency, trust, and respect. Together, we strive to create industry-leading innovations that improve patient outcomes and enrich quality of life for communities around the world.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 150,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit

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