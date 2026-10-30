YOUEEFY Brings Building And Collecting Together Through Brick-Built Gun Models

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Self-assembly pistol and rifle models connect the enjoyment of building with the pride of creating a personal collection.

Covina, California, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YOUEEFY offers building block model kits for adults and older teens who enjoy hands-on projects and collecting distinctive display pieces. Its military-inspired gun model collection brings together recognizable designs, step-by-step assembly, and the satisfaction of displaying something built by hand.









The brand's name reflects the spirit behind its products.“You” represents people with an adventurous spirit;“ee” captures the excitement of watching a build take shape, step by step; and“fy,” drawn from“funny,” expresses the brand's playful intention to bring more fun into everyday life. Together, these ideas guide YOUEEFY's approach to making building an enjoyable and personally rewarding hobby.

YOUEEFY's standard-brick collection includes 1:1-scale pistol models and 1:2-scale rifle models. Designed for self-assembly and static display, the kits focus on exterior form, brick-built details, and the experience of bringing individual pieces together into a finished model.

From Individual Pieces to a Finished Build

The building process is part of what gives each YOUEEFY model its personal meaning. Following instructions, locating pieces, and seeing a familiar silhouette gradually emerge give builders a project to explore at their own pace.

An evening of assembly can offer a welcome change from everyday routines and screen time. Whether you build alone or share the process with another enthusiast, each completed stage shows visible progress. The finished model carries that experience forward, becoming a reminder of the attention and effort invested in it.

A Collection Shaped by Personal Interests

YOUEEFY's range includes pistol models such as the P320, M1911, and M500, alongside rifle models including the AK47, SCAR, and Barrett. Their different silhouettes and proportions give builders a choice of subjects to explore and display.









A collection can begin with one favorite design and develop over time. Arranging different models together highlights their contrasting shapes, proportions, and construction details, letting collectors create a display that reflects their interests.

Each model also carries a connection to the person who assembled it. Beyond its appearance, it represents a completed project and the satisfaction of seeing it through. That combination of visual interest and personal achievement gives builders a reason to return to their collection and consider what they would like to build next.

Built to Find a Place in Everyday Spaces

The hobby continues after the final piece is attached. A completed YOUEEFY model can become a focal point on a desk, bookshelf, or dedicated collection shelf in a private home office or hobby room.

The M500, for example, is a 431-piece, 1:1-scale standard-brick model that includes a display stand. Assembled dimensions and accessories vary across the range, so buyers can check individual kit details to choose a model that suits their interests and available space.

The kits also offer a gift option for adults who enjoy guided assembly and collecting.

Choosing a design that matches the recipient's interests makes the gift personal, while the building process gives them an active part in creating the finished display.

YOUEEFY models are intended for ages 14 and older and contain small parts. They are static, nonfunctional display models and cannot fire or launch projectiles.

Explore the collection at building block gun model kits.

About YOUEEFY

YOUEEFY offers self-assembly building block model kits centered on building, collecting, and display. Inspired by an adventurous spirit and the enjoyment of creating something by hand, the brand gives enthusiasts a way to bring their interests into everyday life, one build at a time.

CONTACT: Shirely Zhao...