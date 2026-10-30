Eugene's Cultural Wellness Hub Celebrates 10 Years Of Community Service

Mountain Rose Herbs Mercantile Eugene.

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Celebrate with Demos, Freebies, Giveaways, & Sales | November 6-8, 2026

- Ashley JonesEUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Since 1987, Mountain Rose Herbs has earned its reputation as an ethical and reliable source of wellness herbs, culinary spices, DIY ingredients, aromatherapy offerings, and educational resources. When the business opened its first brick-and-mortar store in the heart of Eugene nearly ten years ago, they didn't know it would turn into an award-winning destination for locals and travelers to explore the world of plants. This November, Mountain Rose Herbs Mercantile Eugene is hosting an anniversary celebration and is giving back to the community in big ways. Attendees can expect large prize giveaways, free gifts, sampling from local artisans, discounts, and more.The ten-year anniversary of the Mountain Rose Herbs Mercantile (152 W. 5th Avenue, Eugene) will be held Friday, November 6-7 from 10:00am – 6:00pm, and Sunday, November 8, 2026 from 10:00am – 5:00pm. There will be featured guests offering demos and samples throughout the entire weekend. Such guests include Sanja Oropeza of Kevala Wellness, Cheri Hammons of High Street Tonics, Jody Berry of Wild Carrot Herbals, among others.“When I opened the Mountain Rose Herbs Mercantile in 2016, I didn't realize that it would turn into the success it has, let alone as the beginning of a series of stores,” said Mountain Rose Herbs Owner and President, Shawn Donnille.“We now have a store in Seattle and in Palm Springs, each embodying the character and sense of place of its city and the people who find themselves there. The flagship Eugene store, however, will always be special to me. It showed us what was possible and what communities need more of-a meeting place for likeminded, earth-centric people looking for access and inspiration to living more healthful and sustainable lives.”“I am looking forward to another decade of providing the community with a place to gather, explore, and learn,” said Retail Director, Ashley Jones.“We have incredible neighboring business who share in our mission to provide thoughtful offerings for natural living enthusiasts. This makes a stop at the Farmer's Union Marketplace a cultural hub in the heart of our great city.About Mountain Rose HerbsSince 1987, Mountain Rose Herbs has been known for its uncompromising commitment to organic agriculture, sustainable business practices, and a steadfast focus on providing high-quality botanical products. The company's wide range of offerings includes bulk herbs and spices, aromatherapy and essential oils, tea and tea supplies, and natural health and body products. From product quality and sustainable packaging, to fair trade practices and watershed conservation, Mountain Rose Herbs takes pride in doing business right. The company's core belief that people, plants, and planet are more important than profit guides everything they do. To learn more visit:###

Jessicka Nebesni

Mountain Rose Herbs

+1 973-219-1945

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Eugene's Cultural Wellness Hub Celebrates 10 Years of Community Service News Provided By Mountain Rose Herbs October 30, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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