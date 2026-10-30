Morris Integrative Psychiatric Care Named 2026 Best Of Tennessee Regional Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) GERMANTOWN, TN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Morris Integrative Psychiatric Care, a Germantown practice offering comprehensive, personalized psychiatric care, has been named a winner of the 2026 Best of Tennessee Regional Award. The practice serves children and adolescents as well as adults. This marks the second consecutive year of regional recognition, following its selection as a 2025 Best of Tennessee Regional Winner in Psychiatry Practices. For a practice that opened in September 2024, the back-to-back honor reflects the trust patients and the community have placed in its approach.Owner and provider Keri Morris leads the practice. She is a board-certified Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner and Certified Functional Psychiatric Provider with more than 27 years of nursing and mental health experience. Her approach combines traditional psychiatric care, including psychiatric medication management, with a whole-person perspective. When clinically appropriate, she also explores factors such as sleep and nutrition that may influence mental health. Traditional psychiatric evaluations are scheduled for 60 minutes, while comprehensive functional psychiatry evaluations allow 120 minutes to explore medical history, lifestyle factors, and potential contributors to mental health symptoms.The practice was founded on the belief that every person deserves to be heard and that understanding should come before treatment. Rather than focusing on a diagnosis alone, the team works to understand the whole person and build an individualized path toward better well-being. Patients ages 6 through adulthood can receive care in person in Germantown or through telehealth throughout Tennessee. That commitment is captured in the practice's guiding promise of“Compassionate, Whole-Person Care.”“Being recognized two years in a row is an incredible honor, and it belongs to our patients and our community as much as it does to us,” said Keri Morris, owner and provider at Morris Integrative Psychiatric Care.“Every person who comes to us deserves time and care built around who they are. We are grateful for the trust we have been given, and we look forward to continuing this work.”Having celebrated its second anniversary in September 2026, Morris Integrative Psychiatric Care remains focused on providing thoughtful, individualized psychiatric care to families across Tennessee. Receiving the 2026 Best of Tennessee Regional Award affirms that commitment and celebrates the community that has supported the practice from its first year.For more information, click here.

Morris Integrative Psychiatric Care

Morris Integrative Psychiatric Care

+1 901-256-6555

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Morris Integrative Psychiatric Care Named 2026 Best of Tennessee Regional Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 30, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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