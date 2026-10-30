Sillon Wellness Named 2026 Best Of Texas Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sillon Wellness, a San Antonio mental health practice offering evidence-based therapy and medication management, has been named a 2026 Best of Texas Award winner. The recognition highlights the practice's commitment to specialized, research-backed care that helps clients overcome anxiety, depression, and trauma. Since opening in 2022, Sillon Wellness has built its reputation on treatment designed to help people feel better and stay better.The practice's team of licensed therapists provides counseling grounded in scientific research and tailored to each client's specific concerns. Each client is matched with a therapist who specializes in the challenges that matter most to them. Treatment options include cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, acceptance and commitment therapy, EMDR, and exposure-based therapies. For clients who may benefit from additional support, comprehensive medication management is provided by an on-site psychiatrist and psychiatric nurse practitioner. They work in collaboration with each client's therapist, and appointments are available in the office or through teletherapy.At the heart of the practice is a clear goal: helping clients build skills that last. Sillon Wellness focuses on each person's strengths and equips clients with practical tools for long-term well-being. The practice serves a diverse community that includes adolescents, couples, and individuals managing chronic illness. It also supports military members and veterans. Its acceptance of Tricare and TRIWest insurance helps make care more accessible for military families across the San Antonio area.“Being recognized by our community is a meaningful milestone for our entire team,” said a Sillon Wellness spokesperson.“Our therapists work hard to provide care that is specialized, evidence-based, and centered on each person's goals. This honor reflects the trust our clients place in us every day. It encourages us to keep helping people move beyond simply getting through the day and toward truly living.”As Sillon Wellness looks ahead, the team remains focused on expanding access to high-quality, evidence-based mental health care throughout the region. The 2026 Best of Texas Award affirms the practice's commitment to compassionate, personalized treatment. It also celebrates the clients who have trusted Sillon Wellness with their growth, and the team looks forward to helping many more people build healthier, more fulfilling lives.For more information, click here.

Sillon Wellness

Sillon Wellness

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Sillon Wellness Named 2026 Best of Texas Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 30, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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