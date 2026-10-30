Villages Of Citrus Hills Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HERNANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Villages of Citrus Hills, a master-planned community on Florida's Nature Coast offering custom-built new homes starting in the $400s, has been named the winner of their 2026 Best of Florida Award. Located between Crystal River and Inverness, the community combines resort-style amenities with a home-building process built around each resident's desires. The recognition reflects years of development focused on pairing quality construction with a full calendar of on-site recreation, dining, live entertainment, and wellness offerings.What distinguishes Villages of Citrus Hills is the range packed into a single address. Residents choose from more than 20 custom home plans, guided by an in-house design team through everything from kitchen layouts to poolside additions. Three championship golf courses, one nine-hole course, tennis and pickleball courts, a full-service wellness spa, and dining options that stretch from the Skyview Restaurant to the community's Tiki Bar round out daily life outside the home. Homeowners looking to move in sooner also have access to quick move-in Showcase Homes built with the same finishes.That range reflects the community's broader approach to retirement living: building neighborhoods, like Terra Vista at the highest point in Citrus County and coastal Florida, designed around natural surroundings as much as amenities. Just minutes from the Gulf and within an hour of Tampa and Orlando, the community positions itself as a "Premier Master-Planned Community on Florida's Nature Coast," pairing a small-town setting with big-community amenities. Residents can choose between age-restricted and non-age-restricted neighborhoods, depending on the stage of life they're building toward."Our residents aren't just buying a home; they're choosing a lifestyle, and everything about this community is built to support that," said Jessi Quillen of Villages of Citrus Hills.Villages of Citrus Hills plans to continue expanding both its home offerings and its amenity lineup as more homeowners look to make Florida's Nature Coast a permanent address. Their 2026 Best of Florida Award marks another milestone for a community built around turning everyday retirement into something residents look forward to, one round of golf and one sunset dinner at a time.For more information, click here.

Villages of Citrus Hills

Villages of Citrus Hills

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Villages of Citrus Hills Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 30, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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