Neurostim TMS Opens New Woodburyst. Paul Treatment Center As Depression Diagnoses Rise In Minnesota

TMS Therapy treatment for depression and other mood disorders

Third Minnesota location expands access to advanced depression treatment; public open house scheduled for November 18.

- Walt GuidiceWOODBURY, MN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NeuroStim TMS announced the opening of its new Woodbury–St. Paul treatment center, bringing its experienced clinical team and advanced depression treatment programs to Minnesota's eastern Twin Cities. The organization's third Minnesota location will host a public open house on November 18 from 2–6 p.m., inviting clinicians and community members to tour the facility, meet the team and explore treatment options.The new clinic, NeuroStim TMS Woodbury, is located at 8519 Eagle Point Boulevard, Suite 100, Lake Elmo, MN 55042. It will serve patients throughout Woodbury, St. Paul, Stillwater, Oakdale and surrounding communities.Since opening its first clinic in 2018, NeuroStim TMS has delivered more than 300,000 standard and accelerated TMS treatments across Washington, Arizona and Minnesota. Across its practices, the company reports that 71.5% of patients experience significant improvement in depressive symptoms, with 46.4% achieving remission. Individual results vary.“Opening our third Minnesota treatment center is another exciting milestone for NeuroStim TMS and an important step toward making advanced depression treatment more accessible throughout the Twin Cities,” said Walt Guidice, founder and CEO of NeuroStim TMS.“Our continued expansion reflects both the growing demand for TMS Therapy and our belief that everyone deserves access to effective mental health treatment options.”The expansion comes as depression diagnoses rise statewide. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the share of adults reporting a lifetime depression diagnosis increased 28% between 2015 and 2024, from 18.9% to 24.2%. In the seven-county Twin Cities metro, nearly one in four adults reported a diagnosis in 2024.Advanced treatment, experienced cliniciansTranscranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, offers a noninvasive option for people whose depression has not improved sufficiently with antidepressant medication. It uses targeted magnetic pulses to stimulate brain regions involved in mood regulation. Treatment takes place in an outpatient setting and requires no surgery or anesthesia. Certain TMS devices are FDA-cleared for depression, OCD and anxiety symptoms accompanying depression. A clinical evaluation helps determine whether TMS is appropriate for each patient.NeuroStim TMS also offers One-Day TMSTM, an innovative accelerated program that delivers multiple TMS sessions in a single day. The program reflects the company's ongoing work to advance treatment options and reduce the time patients spend in care.The Woodbury–St. Paul center will operate under the medical direction of Amit Mohan, MD, a board-certified psychiatrist with more than 20 years of clinical experience who has provided TMS treatment since 2017. Dr. Mohan completed his psychiatry residency at the Mayo Clinic, a sleep medicine fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic and specialized TMS training at Duke University.“With more than 300,000 treatments delivered and a strong track record of helping patients regain hope and improve their quality of life, we're proud to bring our expertise and commitment to exceptional patient care to the Woodbury–St. Paul community,” Guidice said.Attend the November 18 open houseHealthcare professionals, prospective patients and community members are invited to the new center on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 2–6 p.m. Visitors can meet the clinical team, explore TMS treatment protocols and learn which patients may benefit.Register at NeuroStimTMS/open-house. To learn more or schedule a free consultation, call (888) 963-9467 or visit NeuroStimTMS.About NeuroStim TMSNeuroStim TMS is a national provider of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy and an active research center advancing the science of neuromodulation. Founded in 2018, NeuroStim TMS operates 17 treatment centers across Washington, Arizona and Minnesota and specializes exclusively in TMS therapy. Its clinical team includes professionals trained at Harvard, Columbia, Mayo Clinic, UCLA and other institutions. The company is committed to expanding access to evidence-based mental healthcare through clinical excellence, research and patient-centered innovation.

Kristy Weisser

NeuroStim TMS

+1 612-702-8895

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NeuroStim TMS Opens New Woodbury–St. Paul Treatment Center as Depression Diagnoses Rise in Minnesota News Provided By ARC Health October 30, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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