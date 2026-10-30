Securew2 Launches Kinetic Enclave: 2.4X Faster Network Authentication With Offline Resilience And Universal Radsec

An ultra-lightweight local edge service, this delivers fast local authentication, secure offline continuity and next-gen threat immunity for hybrid networks.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SecureW2, a leader in certificate-based, passwordless network and identity security, today announced Kinetic Enclave, a modern edge-to-cloud resiliency solution that extends the power of cloud network authentication directly to the physical edge. Delivered as a lightweight, zero-maintenance local edge service, Kinetic Enclave operates seamlessly alongside SecureW2 Cloud RADIUS. Kinetic Enclave can cut network login time in half, maintain uninterrupted access during WAN or ISP disruptions, and standardize security across increasingly vulnerable legacy hardware.

The migration from legacy, on-prem solutions to cloud RADIUS has helped thousands of organizations retire fragile server infrastructure and centralize identity management. Kinetic Enclave brings the benefits of cloud RADIUS to organizations with on-premises infrastructure that need greater resilience against network outages. First, it reduces WAN transit latency by authenticating devices locally, delivering faster, more reliable network access even when thousands of devices connect at once. Second, it ensures seamless operational continuity during local broadband disruptions while bridging the gap for hardware lacking native RadSec support.

"Enterprises moved to Cloud RADIUS because it transformed network management and retired painful legacy infrastructure," said Bert Kashyap, Co-Founder and CEO of SecureW2. "However, high-density edge environments still demanded sub-second login speeds and an ironclad answer for the occasional ISP hiccup. Kinetic Enclave provides the best of both worlds: a featherweight local edge service that terminates authentication on-site for immediate 2.4x speed gains, keeps doors open and Wi-Fi running if the internet goes dark, and proxies RadSec for older gear, all while staying centrally orchestrated from our cloud platform."

Kinetic Enclave delivers a modern, hybrid cloud RADIUS architecture with an ultra-lean footprint that deploys in minutes.

- 2.4x Faster Local Authentication: Standard cloud authentication requires multiple round-trips over the public internet, introducing noticeable lag during peak login windows. As a local edge service, Kinetic Enclave eliminates transit latency by handling the cryptographic handshake directly on the local area network. Only lightweight policy decisions reach back to the cloud, more than doubling authentication speeds and delivering an instantaneous connection experience for end users.

- Autonomous Offline Resilience: When broadband links falter, network access should not stop. Powered by intelligent network sensing, Kinetic Enclave instantly detects cloud or ISP disruptions and transitions to autonomous offline mode without manual intervention or network disruption.

- Universal RadSec Modernization: Kinetic Enclave modernizes existing infrastructure without requiring costly hardware rip-and-replace. It seamlessly ingests traffic from diverse access points and switches, encapsulating it into encrypted RadSec tunnels for secure transport to the cloud. By enforcing a strict-by-design architecture, Kinetic Enclave also hardens local networks against advanced legacy protocol vulnerabilities, including BlastRADIUS (CVE-2024-3596).

- Zero-Exfil Edge Security: Kinetic Enclave is engineered with an immutable, zero-maintenance footprint and advanced data isolation. In an era of increasing concerns around weaponized and rogue AI agents, this innovation lets SecureW2 customers generate and retain cryptographic keys exclusively on-site, meaning private keys never traverse the network or reside in the cloud.

Kinetic Enclave is available immediately for SecureW2 JoinNow platform customers. To learn more or request an architectural walkthrough, visit schedule-demo.

About SecureW2:

SecureW2 is the award-winning leader in cloud-native PKI and RADIUS passwordless authentication, securing human, machine and AI agent identities with continuous trust.

Named Wi-Fi Security Solution of the Year in the 2026 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards and a Best PKI as a Service winner in the 2026 Global InfoSec Awards, the JoinNow platform helps organizations replace passwords and complex on-premises infrastructure with certificate-based authentication that works with their existing IAM, MDM and security infrastructure. JoinNow Dynamic PKI already issues certificates using NIST's post-quantum signature standards, so customers can begin their quantum-safe migration today. From employees and endpoints to machines and AI agents, SecureW2 gives organizations a single, vendor-neutral platform to establish and maintain trust across every identity in real time.

Jenna Black

SecureW2

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SecureW2 Launches Kinetic Enclave: 2.4x Faster Network Authentication with Offline Resilience and Universal RadSec News Provided By Outbloom Public Relations October 30, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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