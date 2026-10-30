Billy's Stone Crab Fleet Launches 2026 Florida Stone Crab Season With 24-Hour Ocean-To-Doorstep Delivery

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Seafood operation combines fishing fleet, waterfront Hollywood restaurant, and nationwide overnight delivery to offer guaranteed fresh stone crabs

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The official opening of Florida's highly anticipated stone crab season on October 15 marks the launch of a streamlined supply chain model by Billy's Stone Crab. Through complete vertical integration across its fishing fleet, waterfront restaurant, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce facility, the company fulfills its 24-Hour Ocean-to-Table Promise across the United States.

Unlike traditional seafood distribution models involving multiple brokers and wholesale delays, Billy's Stone Crab manages every phase of production internally. Traps pulled from Florida waters by BSC Fisheries vessels are brought directly to the dock. Within 24 hours of harvest, the catch is prepared and served at the waterfront restaurant in Hollywood, Florida, or packed in specialized temperature-controlled packaging for overnight air delivery to residential doorsteps nationwide.

Sustainable Harvesting and Resource Management

The commercial harvest of Florida stone crab represents one of the world's few entirely renewable fisheries. State regulations mandate that fishermen harvest only the legal-sized claws before returning the live crab safely to the ocean. The crab naturally regenerates its lost limb over time, preserving the marine population while allowing continuous sustainable harvesting.

"Vertical integration gives our team complete oversight of product quality and freshness from the moment a trap breaks the surface," said Billy Hershey, Founder of Billy's Stone Crab. "Managing our own fishing fleet and shipping facility enables us to deliver fresh, ocean-caught stone crabs directly to dining tables in New York, Chicago, or anywhere in the country within 24 hours."

Nationwide Availability and Ordering

Florida stone crab season runs annually from October 15 through May 1. Through the company's e-commerce platform, customers nationwide can order fresh stone crabs by the pound for guaranteed next-day delivery. Orders are shipped in insulated containers with gel ice packs to ensure optimal temperature control throughout transit.

About Billy's Stone Crab

Billy's Stone Crab is a premier seafood company headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. Operating its own commercial fishing fleet (BSC Fisheries), a two-story waterfront restaurant on the Intracoastal Waterway, and a specialized packing and logistics facility, Billy's Stone Crab supplies fresh Florida seafood to local diners and online customers nationwide. For more information, visit crabs.



Brian Hershey

Billy's Stone Crab

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Billy's Stone Crab Fleet Launches 2026 Florida Stone Crab Season with 24-Hour Ocean-to-Doorstep Delivery News Provided By Digital Reporting Services October 30, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



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