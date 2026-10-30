The Music Trust Brings Curated, Licensed Background Music To Retail And Hospitality

Music for Hotels | The Music Trust

Background Music for Hotels & Hospitality Businesses

Streaming Music & Music Licensing for Businesses

Background music lays the foundation for a distinct sonic identity and a More Cohesive Customer and Guest Experience

- Clayton de la Chapelle, Partner at The Music Trust

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Music Trust is bringing signature sound to the daily rhythm of business, helping companies across industries build a distinctive sonic identity through curated streaming music. The monthly service offers an accessible entry point for businesses ready to make sound a deliberate part of the customer or guest experience.

By combining custom music curation, scheduled programming, and licensing for playback through the service, this music streaming solution connects creative direction with everyday operational needs. It also establishes a recognizable soundscape for daily visits while laying the groundwork for DJs, live performances, and special events as a business's music program develops.



AN ACCESSIBLE FIRST STEP INTO SONIC IDENTITY

The music playing during an ordinary visit contributes to how a business feels and how people remember it. A hotel lobby's understated soundtrack, a restaurant's shift from lunch to evening service, or a boutique's mix of familiar favorites and new discoveries can each express a clearly defined brand personality.

The Music Trust develops that musical direction around the business's concept, audience, and intended atmosphere. To do that, their experienced music curators consider genre, energy, lyrical content, and the balance between familiarity and discovery, creating a soundtrack that feels at home in the space.

Through their monthly streaming program, businesses can access professionally curated, licensed music without the talent fees and production demands of recurring live entertainment. That can be an ideal starting point for businesses ready to shape a more memorable customer or guest experience and build toward DJs, live performances, and special events as their needs and budgets evolve.



SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING, SIMPLER MUSIC MANAGEMENT

For managers and frontline teams, choosing music can become another task competing with service responsibilities. Scheduled programming can:

>> Significantly reduce that burden by assigning playlists to specific periods.

>> Allow selections to change without employees rebuilding them between shifts.

>> Establish content controls to keep tracks appropriate for the setting.

The Music Trust also reviews the practical requirements for playback, including devices, internet connectivity, and sound-system compatibility. Where existing equipment is suitable, businesses may be able to use their current setup, reducing the need for replacement hardware.

For operators managing several locations, shared programming can provide structure without requiring every property to play identical selections. Adjustments can account for local audiences, operating hours, and the different functions of each space, giving teams a consistent framework with flexibility where it matters.



BACKGROUND MUSIC FOR SHOPPING, LAUNCHES, AND RETAIL EVENTS

Retail music needs to account for what customers are there to do, like browse merchandise, explore a new collection, or interact with staff. The Music Trust considers those interactions when programming stores and showrooms, selecting music for retailers that supports product discovery and conversation.

Updates to streamed background can reflect seasonal campaigns and collection releases, keeping the listening experience fresh and relevant to what is happening on the store floor.

With that, a launch or a pop-up can introduce different requirements, including performance timing, talent coordination, and production. The Music Trust can connect those elements through DJ and musician bookings, event planning, and on-site execution.

For a product launch, that might mean background selections during browsing followed by a featured performance at the reception, with each part serving a specific purpose within the event.



ASCAP AND BMI COVERAGE BUILT INTO THE SUBSCRIPTION

Access to a song does not automatically grant businesses permission to play it for customers or guests. Consequently, personal streaming subscriptions intended for private listening are not a viable solution for businesses because these subscriptions do not, by themselves, provide the commercial rights required for business playback.

The Music Trust's overhead music subscription includes ASCAP and BMI public-performance licensing for music delivered through its service. Those fees are incorporated into the subscription, simplifying administration and helping businesses avoid music licensing gaps for covered background music.

Additional permissions may be needed for DJs, live bands, karaoke, ticketed events, music-led fitness classes, or music played from another source. The Music Trust can elucidate these distinctions and any additional licensing needs when working with operators to plan their program.



ABOUT THE MUSIC TRUST

The Music Trust is a music and entertainment consultancy serving hospitality, retail, lifestyle brands, destination venues, and event environments. Services include music strategy, curation and programming, sonic branding, talent booking, event production, and commercial audio/visual support.

Aligning creative direction with the practical requirements of music programming, The Music Trust partners with businesses to develop one-of-a-kind sound experiences suited to their brand, audience, and operations. Services support everyday environments, as well as launches, celebrations, and large-scale events.

For inquiries or more information about music streaming solutions for businesses, visit or contact....

Clayton de la Chapelle

The Music Trust

...

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The Music Trust Brings Curated, Licensed Background Music to Retail and Hospitality News Provided By The Music Trust October 30, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Music Industry, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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