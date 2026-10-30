St. Michael's Eye & Laser Institute Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- St. Michael's Eye & Laser Institute has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Award winner, recognizing more than six decades of surgical excellence, advanced eye care, and personalized service in the Tampa Bay community.Serving patients since 1961, St. Michael's provides a full range of ophthalmic services, including LASIK, premium and laser-assisted cataract surgery, refractive lens exchange, retina care, glaucoma treatment, dry eye treatment, routine and comprehensive eye care, optical services, and cosmetic eyelid surgery.While technology has transformed what is possible in eye care, the practice has remained focused on something equally important: giving patients the time to understand their diagnosis, ask questions, and make informed decisions about their vision. That commitment to personalized care has helped St. Michael's remain a trusted part of the Tampa Bay community for more than 60 years.“This recognition means a great deal to us, but the credit belongs to the people who make St. Michael's what it is every day,” said John Michaelos, M.D., owner of St. Michael's Eye & Laser Institute.“Our physicians, clinical staff, surgical team, optical team, and support staff bring an extraordinary level of care and commitment to every patient. Their dedication is the reason patients trust St. Michael's with their vision, and it's what continues to move this practice forward.”That commitment is reflected in the practice's guiding message:“We Don't Just Fix Vision, We Change Lives.”The 2026 Best of Florida Award recognizes both St. Michael's longstanding commitment to the Tampa Bay community and the standard of care it continues to set. Looking ahead, St. Michael's remains focused on expanding access to comprehensive eye care while continuing to invest in advanced surgical and vision correction services, advanced technology, clinical excellence, and the patient experience.For more information, click here.

St. Michael's Eye & Laser Institute

St. Michael's Eye & Laser Institute

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St. Michael's Eye & Laser Institute Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 30, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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