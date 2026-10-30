All Dogs Unleashed Parker Offers Immersive Board And Train Solution For Douglas County Commuter Families

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Parker families can choose a structured Board and Train format that fits busy schedules.

PARKER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Parker, Colorado, has grown into a commuter town at the southeastern corner of the Denver metropolitan area. Many of its 67,604 residents travel along the I-25 corridor, E-470, or Parker Road into Denver's central business district, the Denver Tech Center, or employment hubs across the south metro for work. Dual-income households with school-age children and long commutes face a scheduling reality that makes recurring weekly dog training appointments difficult to maintain with any consistency.The pattern is predictable. A family identifies a behavioral issue, books a weekly training session, attends the first two or three appointments, and then misses a week due to a work conflict, a school event, or a late commute. The gap breaks the training momentum. The dog reverts to previous patterns. The family reschedules, attends again, misses again, and eventually abandons the effort. The behavioral issue remains, often worse than when the process started because the inconsistent intervention introduced confusion.All Dogs Unleashed addresses this cycle through its Board and Train program at the Parker facility. The program is a fixed two-week residential curriculum in which the dog stays at the facility and works with professional trainers daily. The format eliminates the scheduling variable entirely. The dog receives structured, consistent instruction every day for 14 consecutive days, covering foundational obedience, behavior modification, and socialization, all without requiring the owner to coordinate a single appointment around their work calendar.During the program, dogs learn to come when called, sit and stay, hold a place command, walk in a controlled heel, behave appropriately around distractions, achieve off-leash control, respect boundaries, and socialize with other dogs. Behavioral issues including leash pulling, jumping, nipping, nuisance barking, digging, scratching, and chewing are addressed simultaneously. Each program is tailored to the individual dog's behavioral profile and the outcomes the owner is working to achieve."The families we work with in Parker are not choosing Board and Train because they do not care enough to attend weekly sessions," said an All Dogs Unleashed training representative. "They are choosing it because they care enough to recognize that their schedule is not going to support the consistency a weekly format demands. Two weeks of daily professional work produces more reliable results than three months of intermittent sessions that the family can only half commit to."Before the dog returns home, owners participate in a comprehensive transition session that covers every command, technique, and reinforcement strategy the dog has learned. The session is designed to ensure that the handler understands the communication framework and can maintain the training within the household's daily routine. The transition is the bridge between the structured facility environment and the real-world context where the dog will live.The lifetime support commitment extends the value of the program beyond the initial two weeks. Every Board and Train graduate receives guaranteed results and continued access to the Parker training team for refresher sessions and behavioral consultation for the full life of the dog at no additional charge. If a behavior resurfaces after a household change, a schedule shift, or a move, the family has a professional resource to return to without restarting the process from scratch.All Dogs Unleashed in Parker, CO, also offers in-home training and facility-based private lessons for families whose dogs need targeted work on household-specific behaviors or who prefer a different format. The in-home option brings trainers directly into the residence, while facility-based sessions provide a distraction-controlled environment for focused skill development.The Parker facility is located at 10225 S Parker Rd, Parker, CO 80134. Families interested in the Board and Train program or any other training service can call (720) 924-7235 or visit the website at to schedule a consultation.About All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training ParkerAll Dogs Unleashed Parker is a professional dog training and care facility located at 10225 S Parker Rd in Parker, Colorado, serving Douglas County families with Board and Train, in-home training, private lessons, boarding, and daycare programs. Founded by Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, the company operates a national network of more than 24 locations across the United States, delivering structured behavioral modification and obedience training backed by guaranteed results and lifetime support for every graduate. Families in Parker can learn more or schedule a consultation at .###Media ContactAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training ParkerAddress: 10225 S Parker Rd, Parker, CO 80134Phone: (720) 924-7235Website:

Brian Claeys

All Dogs Unleashed (Parker, CO)

+1 (720) 924-7235

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All Dogs Unleashed Parker Offers Immersive Board and Train Solution for Douglas County Commuter Families News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC October 30, 2026, 12:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional



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