All Dogs Unleashed Denver Supports Bully Breed Households Five Years Into Colorado's Post-BSL Era

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Denver dog owners can access training support for dogs of all breeds and temperaments.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In November 2020, Denver voters repealed the city's 30-year pit bull ban by a 64 percent margin through Ballot Measure 2J. The outright ban, in place since 1989, was replaced with a breed-restricted permit system administered by Denver Animal Protection. The following year, Colorado passed a statewide law removing local authority to enact breed-specific legislation altogether, effectively preventing any municipality in the state from passing new bans. Aurora, the state's third-largest city, followed with its own voter-approved repeal in November 2024 after nearly two decades of enforcement.The legislative shift has opened the door for thousands of bully breed households across the Denver metro area, many of them navigating ownership of the breed for the first time. Under the current Denver system, owners of American Pit Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers, and Staffordshire Bull Terriers must register with Denver Animal Protection under a breed-restricted permit, demonstrate that the animal is microchipped and vaccinated, and maintain the permit for three years without incident before the special restrictions are dropped.Beyond the permit requirements, bully breed owners face practical obstacles that other dog owners do not. Landlords and homeowners' associations may impose breed restrictions or size limitations independent of any municipal law. Insurance carriers frequently exclude or surcharge policies based on breed identification. For owners in rental housing, the ability to demonstrate that their dog has completed professional obedience training and exhibits reliable behavior can be the difference between a lease approval and a rejection.All Dogs Unleashed works with dogs of all breeds, ages, and temperaments at its Denver facility, including reactive dogs and dogs with aggression histories. The Board and Train program includes a dedicated aggression management and reduction component that addresses root causes through structured desensitization and counterconditioning protocols. Dogs that display aggression toward people, other animals, or specific stimuli receive sustained daily intervention in a controlled residential setting over the course of the two-week program."The breed label does not tell us anything about the individual dog standing in front of us," said an All Dogs Unleashed training representative. "We evaluate every dog on its own behavioral profile. Some bully breeds come in with reactivity that needs structured work. Others come in with zero behavioral concerns and just need foundational obedience. The program is built around the dog, not the breed."The approach aligns with the broader policy direction that Colorado has taken. The Colorado Veterinary Medical Association actively supported Denver's 2020 repeal, and the American Veterinary Medical Association has long held that breed-specific legislation is ineffective at reducing dog bite incidents. The consensus among professional organizations, including the ASPCA and the Humane Society of the United States, is that individual behavior assessment produces better public safety outcomes than breed-based regulation.For bully breed owners in Denver, the practical value of professional training extends beyond the household. A dog that walks calmly on a leash, responds reliably to recall and place commands, and behaves neutrally around other animals and unfamiliar people demonstrates responsible ownership in visible, measurable terms. That demonstration can influence a landlord's willingness to approve a lease, an insurance carrier's willingness to maintain coverage, or a neighbor's willingness to share a common space.All Dogs Unleashed in Denver, CO, backs every Board and Train graduate with guaranteed results and lifetime support at no additional charge. The commitment includes refresher sessions and behavioral consultation for the full life of the dog, providing a long-term professional resource as the dog matures and household circumstances change.The Denver facility is located at 2301 Blake St, Denver, CO 80205. Families interested in learning more about the program or scheduling an intake assessment can call (720) 310-7337 or visit the website at .About All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training DenverAll Dogs Unleashed Denver is a professional dog training and care facility located at 2301 Blake St in Denver's River North neighborhood, offering Board and Train, in-home training, private lessons, boarding, and daycare programs. Founded by Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, the company operates a national network of more than 24 locations across the United States, delivering structured behavioral modification and obedience training backed by guaranteed results and lifetime support for every graduate. Families in Denver can learn more or schedule a consultation at .###Media ContactAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training DenverAddress: 2301 Blake St, Denver, CO 80205Phone: (720) 310-7337Website:

Brian Claeys

All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Denver (Denver, CO)

+1 (720) 310-7337

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All Dogs Unleashed Denver Supports Bully Breed Households Five Years Into Colorado's Post-BSL Era News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC October 30, 2026, 12:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Law, World & Regional



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