Intervalzero Announces Maxrt Vrtos 1.0, Expanding Its Real-Time Platform For Industrial Control Systems

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MaxRT vRTOS is the new real-time hypervisor solution for Linux & Windows, built for industrial control systems in the CRA & AI era

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Seven months after introducing the MaxRT platform, IntervalZero today announced that MaxRT vRTOS TM 1.0 is entering its final phase before general availability, which remains scheduled for early Q1 2027 release. The addition of vRTOS will expand the MaxRT platform with a real-time hypervisor solution designed to improve security, flexibility and lifecycle management for industrial control systems.MaxRT now includes two products for different deployment needs:.MaxRT wRTOS TM: the next generation of RTX64, delivering unparalleled real-time capabilities for Windows..MaxRT vRTOSTM: a real-time hypervisor solution that works with MaxRT wRTOS and runs alongside a general-purpose operating system (GPOS) such as Windows or Linux. It improves both cybersecurity and flexibility.MaxRT brings IntervalZero's RTX64 real-time operating system and its KINGSTAR machine automation product lines together into a single, modern, all-software platform. Machine builders can use it to design, deploy and manage real-time industrial control systems that meet the demands of cyber resilience, IT/OT integration, IoT and AI."When we introduced MaxRT earlier this year, we committed to delivering both a real-time operating system and a real-time hypervisor as part of a unified platform strategy," said Jeff Hibbard, CEO of IntervalZero. "MaxRT vRTOS remains on track for January availability, and this milestone demonstrates our commitment to executing against that roadmap while helping customers prepare for the next generation of secure industrial control systems, especially Cyber Resilience Requirements in the AI Era".With these releases, IntervalZero brings all of its real-time and machine automation technologies under the MaxRT brand. This positions the company as the leader in real-time solutions for general-purpose operating systems such as Windows and Linux.

Nina Clement

IntervalZero

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IntervalZero Announces MaxRT vRTOS 1.0, Expanding Its Real-Time Platform for Industrial Control Systems News Provided By IntervalZero October 30, 2026, 12:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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