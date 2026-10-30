Turkish Packaging Manufacturer Acquires UK-Based Company

Editor's note: This press release has been translated and localized into English with the assistance of AI.

ISTANBUL - Desi Kimya, a provider of protective packaging and product safety solutions for shipping processes, has acquired UK-based Technology Packaging Ltd. The investment marks Desi Kimya's first company acquisition in the UK and represents a significant step in its strategy to strengthen its presence in international markets.

Technology Packaging provides products and services designed to protect metal components against corrosion during storage and transportation. Under its TechCorroTM brand, the company works with manufacturers across various industries, including automotive, aerospace, medical and metalworking.

Through the acquisition, Desi Kimya's manufacturing capabilities in VCI (Volatile Corrosion Inhibitor) technologies, desiccants and protective packaging solutions will be combined with Technology Packaging's experience in the UK market, supply network and technical consultancy expertise. The integration aims to expand the range of products and services available to customers in the UK.

Turkish manufacturing capabilities meet UK market expertise

Desi Kimya manufactures its own VCI masterbatch and produces corrosion-inhibiting polyethylene films in-house. The company's manufacturing, R&D and testing infrastructure will support Technology Packaging's technical consultancy services and existing protective packaging solutions.

This integration will enable the companies to offer customers a comprehensive service covering needs assessment, testing, manufacturing and product supply. Protective packaging solutions can be developed according to specific requirements by evaluating the characteristics of the metal components to be protected, the materials used, and the handling, shipping and storage conditions.

Desi Kimya's product portfolio under its TRUGUARD brand will also complement Technology Packaging's existing solutions and support the development of the TechCorroTM brand.

“We are strengthening our presence in the UK market”

Commenting on the acquisition, Tolga Bayrak, General Manager of Desi Kimya, said:

“Technology Packaging joining Desi Kimya represents an important step in our international growth strategy. With this investment, we are strengthening our presence in the UK market while increasing our ability to serve customers directly.

By combining Technology Packaging's market knowledge and customer relationships with Desi Kimya's manufacturing, R&D and testing capabilities, we will be able to provide more comprehensive corrosion and moisture protection solutions backed by local support.”

Stuart Ingram, General Manager of Technology Packaging, added:

“Joining Desi Kimya gives us direct access to broader capabilities in manufacturing, technical expertise and product development. This will allow us to build further on our experience in the UK market and the relationships we have established with our customers.

For our customers, this development means access to a wider product portfolio and greater technical capabilities while retaining the team and service approach they are familiar with.”

More comprehensive corrosion and moisture protection solutions

Following the acquisition, Desi Kimya's TRUGUARD brand and Technology Packaging's TechCorroTM brand will continue to provide solutions designed to protect metal products at different stages, from manufacturing and storage to international shipping.

The product portfolio, which includes VCI films and papers, desiccants, protective oils and combined VCI-moisture control systems, helps maintain the quality of metal components and reduce corrosion-related problems.

Technology Packaging will showcase TRUGUARD and TechCorroTM solutions together at Stand H166 during Advanced Engineering 2026, taking place at the NEC Birmingham on November 4–5, 2026.