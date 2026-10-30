Reader in Psychology, Cyberpsychology Research Network Co-Director and ADM Forensic Editor, University of Huddersfield

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Dr Calli Tzani is a Reader in Psychology at the University of Huddersfield and Co-Director of the Cyberpsychology Research Network (CRN). Her work sits at the intersection of investigative psychology, behavioural science, and the psychological consequences of technological advancement, examining how digital environments shape human behaviour, enable exploitation, and alter the landscape of crime and victimisation.

Her internationally collaborative research spans cybercrime, sextortion, cyberbullying, online radicalisation, disinformation, and the psychological impact of social media and algorithmic systems on individuals and communities, consistently bridging rigorous academic inquiry with real-world application to inform law enforcement practice, policy, and public understanding.

Dr Tzani is Assistant Director of the Professional Doctoral Academy (PDA), Forensic Consultant Editor for Assessment and Development Matters (BPS), a Chartered Psychologist, a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy, and a Visiting Senior Lecturer at the University of Malta. She also serves as an Advisory Scientific Council Member at the Institute on Crime and Criminal Justice Policy (EPLO). Her research has attracted funding from various organisations, and has been recognised internationally across major media platforms. She supervises doctoral researchers across sextortion, cyberbullying, gender-based violence, and digital exploitation.

–present Lecturer in Investigative Psychology, University of Huddersfield

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