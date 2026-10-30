Eliza Bechtold

Programmes Manager and Research Fellow, the Bonavero Institute of Human Rights, Faculty of Law, University of Oxford

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Dr Bechtold is the Programmes Manager and a Research Fellow at the Bonavero Institute of Human Rights. She researches in the area of freedom of expression at the national, regional, and international levels and is particularly interested in the regulation of extreme speech in the digital age and how free speech frameworks can function to undermine democratic norms and institutions.

Prior to entering academia, Dr Bechtold practiced law in the United States for nearly a decade, working as a litigation associate for law firms, including DLA Piper LLP, and serving as the Legal Director of the ACLU of New Mexico. While working for the ACLU of New Mexico, she litigated human rights cases before federal and state courts and engaged in advocacy efforts throughout the state in relation to LGBTQ rights, immigrants' rights, and reproductive freedom.

–present Programmes Manager & Research Fellow, Bonavero Institute of Human Rights, University of Oxford

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