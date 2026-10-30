Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
George Kladakis

George Kladakis


Date: 2026-10-30 08:07:56

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Finance, University of St Andrews
Profile Articles

George is a Lecturer in Finance at the Business School of University of St Andrews. He holds a PhD in Finance from the University of Sheffield, a Msc in Finance and Investments from Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University and a BA (Hons) in Business Studies (Accounting & Finance) from the University of Sheffield.

George is an active researcher and has published his research in respectable journals such as the Journal of International Money and Finance and the Journal of International Financial Markets, Institutions and Money. His research is primarily focused on banking and regulation of financial services.

Experience
  • 2024–present Lecturer in Finance, University of St Andrews
  • 2021–2024 Lecturer in Finance, Edinburgh Napier University
Education
  • 2022 University of Sheffield, PhD in Finance

The Conversation

MENAFN30102026000199003603ID1111889756


The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search