George Kladakis

Lecturer in Finance, University of St Andrews

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George is a Lecturer in Finance at the Business School of University of St Andrews. He holds a PhD in Finance from the University of Sheffield, a Msc in Finance and Investments from Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University and a BA (Hons) in Business Studies (Accounting & Finance) from the University of Sheffield.

George is an active researcher and has published his research in respectable journals such as the Journal of International Money and Finance and the Journal of International Financial Markets, Institutions and Money. His research is primarily focused on banking and regulation of financial services.



2024–present Lecturer in Finance, University of St Andrews 2021–2024 Lecturer in Finance, Edinburgh Napier University

2022 University of Sheffield, PhD in Finance

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