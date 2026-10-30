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Zudin Puthucheary

Zudin Puthucheary


Date: 2026-10-30 08:07:55

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Intensive Care Medicine, Queen Mary University of London
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Zudin graduated from Nottingham University in 1997, and moved to London post MRCP in 2000. Following a 3-year stint in Sydney, he started his Respiratory training in Bristol, before completing his critical care training in London. His research focusses on acquired functional disability, and the use of metabolic, nutritional and exercise interventions to prevent and treat muscle. Zudin is a nationally elected Council member of the Intensive Care Society (UK) and a trustee for the National Confidential Enquiry into Patient Outcome and Death.

His work on acute muscle wasting has won awards from the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine, European Society of Anaesthesia, the British Thoracic Society, the Intensive Care Society, The American Society of Enteral and Parenteral Nutrition and Zudin was named a Global Rising Star by the Australia and New Zealand Intensive Care Society. He setup and chaired the UK National Post-Intensive Care Rehabilitation Collaborative until 2023, a multi-professional cross-disciplinary group focussing on rehabilitation and restitution of critical illness survivors.

Experience
  • –present Professor of Intensive Care Medicine, Queen Mary University of London

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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