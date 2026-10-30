Baku Hosts International Conference On Azerbaijan's Historical Weapons And Military Heritage

by Alimat Aliyeva

On October 29, the Second International Scientific and Practical Conference“Current Issues in Azerbaijani Weapon Studies” opened at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum. Dedicated to the sixth anniversary of the victory in the Patriotic War, the event is organised by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, and the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts (ASUCA).

At the opening ceremony, welcoming speeches were delivered by Amina Malikova, Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, PhD in Art History and Honoured Cultural Worker; Sevil Karimova, Vice-Rector for International Relations at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts (ASUCA), PhD in Art History and Associate Professor; Alev Kuru Çakmakoğlu, Professor at Gazi University; and Sabuhi Ahmadov, PhD in History. The speakers emphasised the importance of expanding scholarly research into the history of Azerbaijani weapon studies from ancient times to the present day, promoting the exchange of information on Azerbaijani weapons, and identifying new avenues for research.

The conference programme features academic sessions on the following topics:“New Research in Azerbaijani Weapon Studies”; “Challenges in the Preservation, Restoration and Display of Historical Weapons”;“The Place and Role of Historical Weapons in Art”; and“Historical Weapons as an Integral Part of Azerbaijani Artistic Craftsmanship: Reviving Tradition”.

The event brings together specialists from various research and educational institutions and museums in Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as independent researchers, who are presenting papers on current issues in weapon studies. Participants are also exchanging views and expertise, discussing ways to strengthen academic ties, opportunities for joint research projects, and prospects for international cooperation in promoting the study of Azerbaijani weapons.

During the conference, the latest issue of the İRS – Heritage journal, dedicated to Azerbaijani weapon studies, was presented.

The conference proceedings have been prepared in digital format and will be made available on the relevant platform of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

The conference will conclude on October 30.