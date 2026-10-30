New Publication Explores Samad Vurgun's Ties With Russian Literary Figures

By Alimat Aliyeva

A book dedicated to the 120th anniversary of the birth of renowned Azerbaijani poet and People's Poet Samad Vurgun was presented at the Azerbaijan Writers' Union.

Titled The Poet of Great Ideals and Dreams, the book was written by Reyhan Mirzazade, a member of both the Azerbaijan Writers' Union and the Azerbaijan Journalists' Union, as well as a publicist, researcher and political analyst.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, historian and library science scholar Latifa Mammadova highlighted the internationalist themes and legacy reflected in Samad Vurgun's literary works.

The event featured contributions from several prominent cultural, academic and public figures, including Ilham Pirmammadov, chairman of the Gazakh Charitable Society; Milikh Yevdayev, head of the Baku Religious Community of Mountain Jews; Vurgun Vakilov, the poet's great-grandson and director of the Samad Vurgun House-Museum; renowned artist Zinaida Mirzazade; researcher of Samad Vurgun's literary heritage Aslan Salmansoy; public figure Ramiz Goyushov; writer Zohra Asgarova; poet Ilham Gazakhli; Lyubov Yakunina, chairwoman of the Association of Teachers of Russian-Language Educational Institutions; and Maria Zolotoryova, a representative of the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The speakers praised the publication for its contribution to preserving and promoting Samad Vurgun's literary legacy and wished the author continued success.

The cultural programme also featured performances by Cavid and Fakhri Agalarov, students of Secondary School No. 10 in Baku's Nizami District, who recited excerpts from Samad Vurgun's poetry. Young vocalist Raul Hamidov performed a musical piece for the audience.

The book The Poet of Great Ideals and Dreams explores Samad Vurgun's appreciation of Russian classical literature, his translations of works by Russian writers and his high regard for Russian literary traditions.

It also sheds light on the poet's friendships and cultural connections with prominent literary figures, including Nikolay Tikhonov, Konstantin Simonov, Rasul Gamzatov, Alexander Fadeyev, Pavel Antokolsky, Yevgeny Yevtushenko, Mikhail Sholokhov and Maksim Rylsky.

An internationalist poet with a broad cultural outlook, Samad Vurgun maintained friendships and fraternal ties with numerous distinguished poets, writers, artists, composers and other cultural figures from around the world.

His life and literary contributions have inspired numerous books, narrative poems, poems, prose works and memoirs, reflecting his enduring influence on Azerbaijani literature and his connections with the wider international literary community.