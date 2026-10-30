Armenia Reports No Recent Fuel Imports From Azerbaijan Despite Earlier SOCAR Shipments

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Armenia has reportedly received no new fuel supplies from Azerbaijan in recent months, despite earlier shipments of gasoline and diesel that marked a significant development in trade relations between the two countries.

According to Armenia Today, Shushan Sargsyan, a candidate for membership in Armenia's Commission for the Protection of Competition and Consumer Interests, made the remarks during a parliamentary hearing in response to a question from Strong Armenia opposition MP Edgar Kazaryan.

Kazaryan claimed that the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) had entered the Armenian fuel market through intermediaries, supplying gasoline and diesel.

Sargsyan responded that she had no information confirming SOCAR's direct participation in the Armenian market over the previous three months.

She identified Romania, Bulgaria, the Netherlands and Georgia among the countries from which Armenia receives fuel shipments, but acknowledged that these figures reflect dispatching countries rather than necessarily identifying the products' original source.

Consequently, the available import information does not establish whether Azerbaijani-origin fuel has entered Armenia indirectly through third countries.

The statements come after a series of Azerbaijani fuel deliveries to Armenia that began in December 2025, following Baku's decision to lift restrictions on cargo transit to its western neighbour.

On October 21, 2025, President Ilham Aliyev announced during a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that Azerbaijan had removed restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the occupation period. The first shipment under the arrangement involved Kazakh grain.

Subsequently, on December 18, SOCAR dispatched 1,220 tonnes of AI-95 gasoline to Armenia.

Fuel deliveries continued throughout the first half of 2026. On January 9, Azerbaijan sent 2,698 tonnes of petroleum products, including 1,742 tonnes of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tonnes of diesel. Another 979 tonnes of AI-92 gasoline followed on January 11.

Further shipments included 4,500 tonnes of diesel on February 25, approximately 1,984 tonnes on March 5 and 974 tonnes on April 21.

Deliveries continued in May and June, including 479 tonnes of diesel on May 9, 986 tonnes on May 10 and a shipment of 971 tonnes of AI-92 gasoline alongside 467 tonnes of diesel on June 26.

More recently, on September 3, Azerbaijan dispatched 989 tonnes of diesel fuel to Armenia in 17 tank cars.

Reports dated September 5 also referred to approximately 16,000 tonnes of diesel and 5,000 tonnes of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline supplied from Azerbaijan to Armenia. The available information does not clarify whether these figures represented cumulative deliveries or additional shipments.