Russian Forces Strike Dnipro Again

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, wrote about this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy struck Dnipro. Preliminary reports indicate that no one was injured,” he wrote.

Earlier, it was reported that an explosion had been heard in the city. The Air Force had warned of an attack by jet drones and“Banderole” missiles.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 29, an enemy drone struck one of the platforms at the Dnipro train station; 15 people were kille in the attack, and 11 injured remain in hospitals.