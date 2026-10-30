Roman Theatre To Host DF UNCAGED Fight Night, Closing Jordan MMA Week

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 30 (Petra)-- Amman's Roman Theatre will host DF UNCAGED Fight Night on Friday, bringing Jordan MMA Week to a close with 14 bouts featuring fighters from several countries.

The event will comprise a preliminary card and a main card, with doors opening to the public at 3:00 p.m. The programme gets underway at 4:30 p.m., while the first bout is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

The accompanying festivities will feature performances by Jordan Armed Forces bands, dabke and dahiyeh dances by the Ma'an Folk Troupe, and a Circassian dance. The area surrounding the theatre will also host performers dressed in Roman and Nabataean military costumes, alongside entertainment activities and food stalls for visitors.

The Royal Anthem and a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the Karak attack will precede the main card.

Jordanian fighters will feature in three of the nine preliminary-card bouts. Zaki Kayyali will make his professional debut against Algeria's Mohamed Nemla before a home crowd, while Yazan Balaawi takes on Morocco's Issam Azelhad and Frieh Harahsheh faces Algeria's Djilali Cherrati.

The preliminary card will conclude with a bout between Lebanon's Mohammad Fakhreddine, the 2016 Desert Force welterweight champion, and Wales's John Martin Fraser.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m., with Jordan's Abdullah Jaweesh facing Algeria's Islam Chelouti. Jaweesh will also be making his professional debut, having previously represented Jordan in ju-jitsu at the 2022 Asian Games.

The card will continue with Russia's Kurbanali Isabekov against Romania's Catalin Safta, followed by Saudi Arabia's Faris Alraimi versus Egypt's Basel Abdelhamid.

American Andrew Sanchez, winner of the 23rd season of The Ultimate Fighter, will then face Russia's Mikhail Ragozin, before the evening culminates in the main event between Russia's Mukhamed Berkhamov and American Dante Schiro.

Among the prominent guests attending the Fight Night are former world boxing champion Mike Tyson, Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho, Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, and social media personality Hasbulla Magomedov.

Jordan Television (JRTV) will broadcast the entire event, while MBC Action will air the main card live and free of charge starting at 9:00 p.m.

Jordan MMA Week is organised by Makana 360 and Jordan Combat Consulting, in cooperation with the Jordan MMA Federation and with support from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Jordan Tourism Board.

//Petra// MF