German President Sees Scope For Resolving Trade Differences With China

MENAFN - Gulf Times) President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank Walter Steinmeier expressed optimism that trade differences between Germany and China could be resolved through sustained diplomatic and economic dialogue, noting that China remains Germany's largest trading partner.

Speaking at the start of talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, Steinmeier pointed to the recent agreement on curbing Chinese exports of hybrid vehicles to the European Union as evidence that solutions could be found to outstanding trade issues.

He also highlighted the growing imbalance in bilateral trade, noting that China's trade surplus with Germany reached approximately EUR 90 billion last year.

Steinmeier said his visit aimed to preserve and strengthen the conditions for robust economic exchange between both countries, stressing their shared commitment to addressing challenges through dialogue and joint efforts.

Th visit marks Steinmeier's first official trip to China in around eight years. His program includes high-level talks with senior Chinese officials on bilateral relations, particularly trade and economic ties, as well as key regional and international issues of mutual interest.