Tennessee Complete Barndo Solutions Expands Build Capacity To Take On More Barndominium Projects Across Tennessee

MENAFN - GetNews)"Framing underway on a new barndominium build, with the crew and a crane on site during construction."After a steady run of builds in the state, the Knoxville-based builder has made room in its schedule for additional custom barndominiums in East, Middle and West Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - October 30, 2026 - Tennessee Complete Barndo Solutions, a Knoxville-based builder of turnkey barndominiums, has announced that it has expanded its capacity to take on more projects across Tennessee. The company has been building custom barndominiums and metal-framed homes throughout the state and has now freed up room in its schedule to begin additional builds in East, Middle and West Tennessee.

The added capacity lets the company start more new projects in more parts of the state while keeping the same process for every home. Site evaluation, design, engineering, county permitting and construction are managed by one team, so homeowners work with the same people from the first site visit to the final walkthrough.

Conditions differ across the state. East Tennessee sites are often sloped or wooded, while projects in Middle and West Tennessee range from lots near growing cities to open rural acreage. Each property is reviewed for access, grading, drainage and utilities before a design is finalized, and permits are coordinated with the county where the home will be built.

"We have been building barndominiums across Tennessee, and more homeowners in every part of the state are asking us about their land," said Justin Nowak, founder of Tennessee Complete Barndo Solutions. "Freeing up room in our schedule means we can take on more of those projects without changing how we work. Every home still goes through the same site evaluation, planning and build process, whether it is outside Knoxville, near Nashville or in West Tennessee."

Each build covers the full scope of a new home. The company provides custom and ready-to-build floor plans with 3D renderings, land evaluation, site preparation and grading, engineering and inspection coordination, steel framing and metal roofing, and interior build-out including electrical, plumbing, HVAC and finishes. It also offers financing guidance and connects homeowners with lenders familiar with barndominium construction.

Current project areas include Knoxville and Johnson City in East Tennessee; Nashville, Franklin, Murfreesboro, Mount Juliet and Dickson in Middle Tennessee; Memphis and Jackson in West Tennessee; and Clarksville. The full list of regions and cities is available on the Tennessee Complete Barndo Solutions service areas page.

Tennessee Complete Barndo Solutions, founded by Justin Nowak, is a licensed custom home builder and turnkey barndominium builder based in Knoxville. It is part of Complete Barndo Solutions, which also builds in Texas and Oklahoma, and its team has more than 25 years of combined experience in residential and metal construction.

The company's location and homeowner reviews can be found on the Tennessee Complete Barndo Solutions Google Business Profile. For more information about the company and its build process, visit the Tennessee Complete Barndo Solutions website.

About Tennessee Complete Barndo Solutions

Tennessee Complete Barndo Solutions is a turnkey barndominium builder based in Knoxville that builds custom homes across East, Middle and West Tennessee, managing site evaluation, design, engineering, permitting and construction under one team. The company was founded in 2023 by Justin Nowak and is part of Complete Barndo Solutions, which also builds in Texas and Oklahoma. Its mission is to deliver homes that fit each property and how the owner lives, with clear communication at every stage.