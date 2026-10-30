MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 29, 2026 6:15 am - Discover five signs your sustainability rating needs improvement, from weak ESG scores and missing data to outdated assessments, and learn how businesses can strengthen sustainability performance.

[Dubai, UAE]: As ESG ratings receive closer attention from investors, procurement teams and businesses, companies are under growing pressure to understand what their sustainability scores actually say about performance. The European Union's ESG Ratings Regulation, which began applying on 2 July 2026, has also increased attention on the transparency and methodologies behind ESG ratings.

For businesses, the immediate question is practical: when does a sustainability rating indicate that improvement is needed?

A rating can reveal weaknesses in environmental performance, workforce practices, governance controls, supplier management and the quality of underlying ESG data. The following five signs can help companies decide when their sustainability position requires closer attention.

1. Your Score Is Below Relevant Benchmarks

A sustainability score becomes more meaningful when compared with companies operating in similar industries or business environments.

If a business consistently performs below an appropriate peer benchmark, the gap may indicate that certain ESG policies, controls or measurement processes are less developed. Benchmarking can also highlight which areas create the largest difference between a company and stronger performers.

Rather than treating a low comparative score as a reputational problem, companies can use it to identify where improvement should begin.

2. Important ESG Data Is Missing or Inconsistent

A rating depends heavily on the information behind it. Missing energy data, incomplete employee records, inconsistent supplier information or unclear governance documentation can reduce the quality of an ESG assessment.

The issue becomes particularly important when data is collected manually across departments. Finance may hold energy costs, HR may manage workforce indicators and procurement may maintain supplier information, with no common process connecting the datasets.

When a company struggles to produce consistent evidence for ESG responses, improving data management should become a priority before the next assessment.

3. Policies Exist but Performance Is Not Measured

Many organisations have environmental, workplace, ethics or supplier policies. Having policies alone, however, does not demonstrate whether they are producing measurable results.

A company may have an energy-efficiency policy without tracking energy consumption, or a diversity policy without monitoring workforce indicators. Similarly, a supplier code of conduct has limited assessment value when supplier compliance is never evaluated.

If an ESG rating shows that commitments are not supported by measurable indicators, businesses should establish baselines, define relevant KPIs and track progress over time.

4. The Same Weak Areas Appear Repeatedly

Repeated weaknesses are another warning sign.

If environmental performance, governance controls, employee practices or supply-chain management continue to receive weaker assessments across successive reviews, the issue may be structural rather than temporary.

Businesses should examine why previous improvement plans have not produced results. Responsibility may not have been assigned, targets may have been too vague or teams may lack the data required to monitor progress.

An effective ESG improvement plan should connect each weakness with a defined action, responsible owner and review date.

5. Your Rating Does Not Reflect Recent Business Changes

Companies can change faster than their sustainability documentation.

A business may open new facilities, expand its workforce, enter new markets, introduce suppliers or invest in energy-efficiency initiatives. If its ESG information has not been updated, the current rating may no longer represent the organisation accurately.

New sustainability initiatives may not be recognised, while expansion can introduce environmental, social or governance risks that have not yet been assessed.

Regular reassessment helps companies maintain a more current picture of ESG performance and priorities.

Why Sustainability Ratings Should Lead to Action

ESG ratings are used to help companies understand sustainability performance and compare ESG factors with peers. The European Commission also notes that investors use ESG ratings to consider sustainability-related risks and impacts, reinforcing the importance of clear assessment methodologies.

For businesses, the practical value of a rating lies in what happens after the score is received. Identifying weak areas, improving data quality, setting measurable targets and monitoring progress can turn an assessment into an ongoing management process.

About Synesgy

Synesgy is a digital ESG sustainability assessment platform designed to help companies collect and manage sustainability information. Its assessment provides businesses with an ESG score, certificate, benchmarking information and an action plan identifying areas for further development.

The platform also supports supply-chain ESG assessment, allowing organisations to evaluate and monitor supplier sustainability performance. For companies reviewing a weak or outdated sustainability rating, structured reassessment can provide a clearer starting point for deciding where improvement efforts should be focused.