MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 29, 2026 6:40 am - Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of La Jolla releases a regional guide for San Diego wine enthusiasts, outlining how to enjoy high-acid tastings while preventing permanent enamel damage and wine staining.

LA JOLLA, CA - Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of La Jolla and lead dentist Dr. Grey Cunningham have published a regional oral health guide tailored specifically for San Diego residents and wine country visitors. Designed for enthusiasts frequenting Southern California's vibrant tasting rooms, the educational release highlights the cumulative impact of high-acid red and white wines on tooth enamel, offering practical strategies to protect smiles against acid erosion and severe wine staining.

Wine tasting is a staple of the local coastal and regional lifestyle, yet wine contains high levels of tartaric, malic, and citric acids that temporarily soften tooth enamel upon contact. When enamel is softened, the chromogens-intense color pigments found in red wines-penetrate porous tooth structures, resulting in stubborn, dark discoloration. Furthermore, white wines, while lighter in color, carry high acidity levels that etch enamel surfaces, making teeth significantly more susceptible to staining from other foods and beverages consumed later.

As an experienced dentist in La Jolla, Dr. Grey Cunningham emphasizes that immediate post-tasting habits dictate whether wine leaves a lasting mark on oral health. "Many wine lovers mistakenly brush their teeth immediately after a tasting to remove stains," explains Dr. Grey Cunningham. "Because wine acids temporarily soften protective enamel, brushing right away acts like abrasive sandpaper, stripping away vital tooth structure. The safest approach is rinsing thoroughly with water to neutralize acid levels and waiting at least 30 minutes before brushing."

To help San Diego wine country residents maintain healthy, luminous smiles without foregoing local wine culture, the guide highlights several proactive preventive steps:

Drink Water Frequently: Alternating wine sips with plain water helps wash away lingering acids, stimulates natural saliva flow, and prevents surface pigments from settling on enamel.

Pair Wine with Cheese: Consuming calcium-rich cheese during tastings neutralizes mouth acidity and coats teeth with a protective protein barrier.

Maintain Professional Hygiene: Scheduling regular dental cleanings and professional whitening treatments allows a dentist in La Jolla to remove deep-set wine stains safely while monitoring enamel thickness.

Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of La Jolla encourages local wine enthusiasts to prioritize enamel care during their tasting tours across San Diego County. By adopting smart preventive habits, wine lovers can safeguard their tooth enamel, preserve natural brightness, and enjoy long-term dental wellness.

To read the complete regional lifestyle guide or to schedule a consultation with a leading dentist in La Jolla, visit the official practice website at

About Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of La Jolla

Located in La Jolla, San Diego, CA, Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of La Jolla is a premier dental facility dedicated to providing advanced preventative, cosmetic, and implant dental care. Guided by Dr. Grey Cunningham, the practice utilizes modern technology and personalized treatment plans to deliver exceptional clinical results in a comfortable, patient-focused setting.