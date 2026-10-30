Dan Home Painting Services Explains Its Bathroom Renovations Melbourne Service
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Home owners weighing up bathroom renovations Melbourne services can now read how the bathroom renovation service at Dan Home Painting Services works. It runs from the first talk to the final handover. The job can be a full rebuild, a small update or a joint bathroom and kitchen project.
What the service covers
The team does full bathroom jobs and simple updates. Simple updates include new fixtures, new tiles and updated cabinets. Home owners on a tight budget can pick lower cost materials and keep the current layout, which limits building work. Quotes are given up front.
Small bathrooms get their own options. The company lists floating shelves, built-in cabinets and hidden storage. It also lists wall-mounted sinks, slim toilets and new layouts that use the room better.
Owners who want two rooms done can book a bathroom and kitchen together. That way the look matches in both rooms.
Five steps from first call to handover
The company sets out its process in five stages.
A first talk about needs, tastes and budget, plus a look at the space.
Design and planning, with a clear plan and digital mock-ups or design samples.
A quote and agreement, then a start date that suits the client.
Demolition and fitting.
A final check and handover.
What changes the cost
The company names four things that move the price of a bathroom job.
The size of the bathroom.
The materials chosen. Marble and designer fixtures are its examples of dearer picks.
How complex the design is.
Any plumbing or building changes.
The company does not publish fixed prices. Home owners get a quote after the first talk.
Suburbs served
The company lists South Morang, Williamstown, Newport, Kew, Eltham, St Kilda, Doncaster, Mill Park and Toorak. Owners in other parts of the city can ask if their suburb is covered when they book a free talk and quote.
The company offers a free consultation and quote. Home owners can ask for one through the contact page on its website. The company describes its quotes as transparent and complete, so owners can see what the job includes before they agree to it.
The company says it aims to keep in touch during each job, keep to the agreed dates and offer help after the work ends.
About Dan Home Painting Services
Dan Home Painting Services is a Melbourne painting and renovation business. It handles bathroom renovations for home owners across Melbourne, from small bathrooms to joint bathroom and kitchen projects.
What the service covers
The team does full bathroom jobs and simple updates. Simple updates include new fixtures, new tiles and updated cabinets. Home owners on a tight budget can pick lower cost materials and keep the current layout, which limits building work. Quotes are given up front.
Small bathrooms get their own options. The company lists floating shelves, built-in cabinets and hidden storage. It also lists wall-mounted sinks, slim toilets and new layouts that use the room better.
Owners who want two rooms done can book a bathroom and kitchen together. That way the look matches in both rooms.
Five steps from first call to handover
The company sets out its process in five stages.
A first talk about needs, tastes and budget, plus a look at the space.
Design and planning, with a clear plan and digital mock-ups or design samples.
A quote and agreement, then a start date that suits the client.
Demolition and fitting.
A final check and handover.
What changes the cost
The company names four things that move the price of a bathroom job.
The size of the bathroom.
The materials chosen. Marble and designer fixtures are its examples of dearer picks.
How complex the design is.
Any plumbing or building changes.
The company does not publish fixed prices. Home owners get a quote after the first talk.
Suburbs served
The company lists South Morang, Williamstown, Newport, Kew, Eltham, St Kilda, Doncaster, Mill Park and Toorak. Owners in other parts of the city can ask if their suburb is covered when they book a free talk and quote.
The company offers a free consultation and quote. Home owners can ask for one through the contact page on its website. The company describes its quotes as transparent and complete, so owners can see what the job includes before they agree to it.
The company says it aims to keep in touch during each job, keep to the agreed dates and offer help after the work ends.
About Dan Home Painting Services
Dan Home Painting Services is a Melbourne painting and renovation business. It handles bathroom renovations for home owners across Melbourne, from small bathrooms to joint bathroom and kitchen projects.
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