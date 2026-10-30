ICSI Shares Managed Security Tips For Computer Security Day
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Annapolis, Md. - International Computer Services, Inc. (ICSI), an IT company in Maryland providing managed IT and security services since 1987, is marking Computer Security Day on November 30 with six practical steps businesses can take to lower their risk of a cyberattack before the year closes.
Why Computer Security Day matters for businesses this year
Computer Security Day has been observed every November 30 since 1988 as a prompt to review how computers and business data are protected. The need keeps growing: the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center received 1,008,597 complaints in 2025, with reported losses of $20.9 billion, a 26% rise on 2024.
“Most of the incidents we're asked to help with start with something small: a reused password, a missed update, an email that looked routine,” said Max Sedghi, VP of Client Success at ICSI.“Computer Security Day is a good reason to fix those basics before an attacker finds them.”
ICSI's managed security tips
1.Turn on multi-factor authentication for email, remote access and finance systems.
2.Patch on a schedule. Keep operating systems, firewalls and business applications current, and track anything overdue.
3.Back up critical data with one copy kept offline, and test a restore at least once a quarter.
4.Train staff to spot phishing and to confirm payment or password-change requests by phone.
5.Monitor around the clock. 24/7 threat detection and response catches activity that starts after hours, when offices are empty.
6.Run a vulnerability assessment to find and close weak points before they are exploited.
Support for organizations without a full security team
ICSI's managed security services cover threat detection and response, vulnerability management and security strategy for organizations in healthcare, construction, nonprofits, education, finance and logistics. Businesses comparing cyber security services or looking for managed IT services in Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia can request an assessment through ICSI's website
.
About ICSI
Founded in 1987 and based in Annapolis, Maryland, International Computer Services, Inc. (ICSI) is a family-owned managed IT and cybersecurity provider serving more than 150 businesses across the U.S. ICSI was named a 2025 Family-Owned Business Award winner by the Baltimore Business Journal. Learn more at
Media Contact
ICSI (International Computer Services, Inc.) · (410) 280-3000 ·
Source URL:
Why Computer Security Day matters for businesses this year
Computer Security Day has been observed every November 30 since 1988 as a prompt to review how computers and business data are protected. The need keeps growing: the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center received 1,008,597 complaints in 2025, with reported losses of $20.9 billion, a 26% rise on 2024.
“Most of the incidents we're asked to help with start with something small: a reused password, a missed update, an email that looked routine,” said Max Sedghi, VP of Client Success at ICSI.“Computer Security Day is a good reason to fix those basics before an attacker finds them.”
ICSI's managed security tips
1.Turn on multi-factor authentication for email, remote access and finance systems.
2.Patch on a schedule. Keep operating systems, firewalls and business applications current, and track anything overdue.
3.Back up critical data with one copy kept offline, and test a restore at least once a quarter.
4.Train staff to spot phishing and to confirm payment or password-change requests by phone.
5.Monitor around the clock. 24/7 threat detection and response catches activity that starts after hours, when offices are empty.
6.Run a vulnerability assessment to find and close weak points before they are exploited.
Support for organizations without a full security team
ICSI's managed security services cover threat detection and response, vulnerability management and security strategy for organizations in healthcare, construction, nonprofits, education, finance and logistics. Businesses comparing cyber security services or looking for managed IT services in Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia can request an assessment through ICSI's website
.
About ICSI
Founded in 1987 and based in Annapolis, Maryland, International Computer Services, Inc. (ICSI) is a family-owned managed IT and cybersecurity provider serving more than 150 businesses across the U.S. ICSI was named a 2025 Family-Owned Business Award winner by the Baltimore Business Journal. Learn more at
Media Contact
ICSI (International Computer Services, Inc.) · (410) 280-3000 ·
Source URL:
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