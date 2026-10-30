Allcloud Launches Unif'd AI For Building And Governing Lending Agents At Global Fintech Fest 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, October 2026: AllCloud, a lending technology company, has launched Unif'd AI, a platform that enables banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and other financial institutions to build, deploy and govern lending agents in natural language. The company unveiled the platform at Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026, where it exhibited in the pavilion hall at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai, from 9 to 11 September 2026.
As lenders apply AI to credit and collections decisions, oversight and regulatory compliance remain central concerns. Unif'd AI is designed with regulatory guardrails, testing and oversight built in from the start, rather than added after deployment.
Unif'd AI works across AllCloud's loan origination, loan management, analytics, and collections and recovery modules. Business teams can build agents directly without code, every agent runs within the lender's own policies, and every agent action is tested, versioned and logged. The platform also includes three production-ready AI models: predictive delinquency, which flags at-risk accounts before the first missed payment; smart collection routing, which matches the outreach channel and timing to each borrower; and recovery prioritisation, which directs collection teams to the accounts with the highest recovery potential.
"Lenders are keen to use AI in credit and collections, but they need to stay in control of every decision," said Ankit Khadloya, Co-founder, AllCloud. "Unif'd AI puts agent building in the hands of business teams, while keeping every agent inside the lender's policy from day one."
At its stall, AllCloud also presented its unified lending technology platform, covering loan origination (LOS), loan management (LMS), collections and co-lending, along with recent platform enhancements. The company demonstrated BankCloud, a unified gateway that connects these modules to banks, payment providers and verification services through a single API. BankCloud offers intelligent routing, high availability, simplified reconciliation and a centralised dashboard, with data, authentication, collection, payment, bank and insurance APIs designed for regulated lending.
These products sit within AllCloud's unified architecture for intelligent lending, which has four layers: a user experience layer for borrowers, agents and partners; an integration backbone with serverless middleware for bureau, KYC, payment, bank and third-party connections; a unified lending core spanning origination to recovery; and an agentic AI layer of agents and models that predict, automate and orchestrate lending workflows.
"GFF brings our customers, integration partners and payment gateway providers together in one place," said Rahul Jain, Co-founder, AllCloud. "This year, many conversations focused on moving AI from pilots into everyday lending operations."
AllCloud has participated in GFF for the past four years. This year's delegation was led by its co-founders, along with the sales, marketing and partnerships teams, who met existing customers, partners and industry leaders during the event.
About AllCloud:
AllCloud is a unified lending technology company with more than 110 customers across banks, NBFCs and financial institutions. Its platform covers loan origination, loan management, collections and co-lending, with BankCloud for banking, payment and verification integrations, and Unif'd AI for building and governing lending agents. 2015, Hyderabad. Website:
As lenders apply AI to credit and collections decisions, oversight and regulatory compliance remain central concerns. Unif'd AI is designed with regulatory guardrails, testing and oversight built in from the start, rather than added after deployment.
Unif'd AI works across AllCloud's loan origination, loan management, analytics, and collections and recovery modules. Business teams can build agents directly without code, every agent runs within the lender's own policies, and every agent action is tested, versioned and logged. The platform also includes three production-ready AI models: predictive delinquency, which flags at-risk accounts before the first missed payment; smart collection routing, which matches the outreach channel and timing to each borrower; and recovery prioritisation, which directs collection teams to the accounts with the highest recovery potential.
"Lenders are keen to use AI in credit and collections, but they need to stay in control of every decision," said Ankit Khadloya, Co-founder, AllCloud. "Unif'd AI puts agent building in the hands of business teams, while keeping every agent inside the lender's policy from day one."
At its stall, AllCloud also presented its unified lending technology platform, covering loan origination (LOS), loan management (LMS), collections and co-lending, along with recent platform enhancements. The company demonstrated BankCloud, a unified gateway that connects these modules to banks, payment providers and verification services through a single API. BankCloud offers intelligent routing, high availability, simplified reconciliation and a centralised dashboard, with data, authentication, collection, payment, bank and insurance APIs designed for regulated lending.
These products sit within AllCloud's unified architecture for intelligent lending, which has four layers: a user experience layer for borrowers, agents and partners; an integration backbone with serverless middleware for bureau, KYC, payment, bank and third-party connections; a unified lending core spanning origination to recovery; and an agentic AI layer of agents and models that predict, automate and orchestrate lending workflows.
"GFF brings our customers, integration partners and payment gateway providers together in one place," said Rahul Jain, Co-founder, AllCloud. "This year, many conversations focused on moving AI from pilots into everyday lending operations."
AllCloud has participated in GFF for the past four years. This year's delegation was led by its co-founders, along with the sales, marketing and partnerships teams, who met existing customers, partners and industry leaders during the event.
About AllCloud:
AllCloud is a unified lending technology company with more than 110 customers across banks, NBFCs and financial institutions. Its platform covers loan origination, loan management, collections and co-lending, with BankCloud for banking, payment and verification integrations, and Unif'd AI for building and governing lending agents. 2015, Hyderabad. Website:
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