Mesquite Real Estate Photography Now Available From AVIA Media Group As Las Vegas Media Company Extends Service Area
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Las Vegas, Nev., October 30, 2026 - Mesquite real estate agents now have access to full-service listing media as AVIA Media Group, a veteran-owned Las Vegas real estate media company operating since 2019, extends its Southern Nevada service area to the city.
The expansion brings real estate photography, aerial drone photography and videography, cinematic listing video, twilight photography, virtual staging, 3D tours, Zillow 3D Home and 2D and 3D floor plans to a Clark County market located roughly 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas on Interstate 15 at the Nevada-Arizona-Utah border.
Why Mesquite has been underserved
Mesquite's population of approximately 22,000 to 24,000 and its distance from the Las Vegas valley have historically limited how many professional media providers work the market. Agents listing homes in Sun City Mesquite, along the Conestoga and Wolf Creek corridors, or in the city's golf and view communities have had fewer options than their counterparts in Henderson or Summerlin.
“Mesquite agents aren't working with less sophisticated sellers or less valuable properties,” said Aeon Jones, owner and founder of AVIA Media Group.“They've been working with fewer vendors, because eighty miles each way filters out most of the valley. That's a logistics problem, not a market problem, and logistics problems have solutions.”
Longer market times raise the value of presentation
Mesquite listings move more slowly than valley inventory, which the company argues increases the return on comprehensive media rather than reducing it.
Median days on market in Mesquite runs approximately 40 to 41 days, compared with 31 days for the city of Las Vegas and 33 days for Henderson. Golf course homes, a substantial share of local inventory, took a median of 75 days to go under contract over the trailing twelve months.
Pricing runs well below the Las Vegas valley. The Mesquite median sold price has tracked near $400,000 to $430,000 depending on measurement period, with golf course homes closing at a median of $394,000 over the past year at roughly 97.3% of final list price.
A remote buyer pool drives the media requirement
AVIA Media Group identifies Mesquite's buyer composition as the strongest argument for comprehensive listing media in the market.
The city draws retirees, snowbirds and second-home purchasers. Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb anchors the 55-plus segment across 2,014 acres surrounding the Conestoga golf club, with additional demand across the city's golf and view communities.
Those buyers routinely compare Mesquite against alternatives including St. George, Utah, from out of state before traveling to see anything. The shortlist is built on screen.
That makes 3D tours, cinematic walkthrough video and floor plans functional requirements rather than upgrades. Floor plans carry particular weight with active-adult buyers, who assess single-story layouts, room adjacency and accessibility carefully - and who can self-qualify from a published plan before booking a flight.
Golf frontage and mesa views require aerial coverage
Mesquite supports seven to eight championship golf courses, including Wolf Creek, Conestoga, Falcon Ridge, CasaBlanca, Oasis and The Palms. A recent count showed 79 active listings with golf course frontage or views, with 176 golf course homes selling across a twelve-month period.
Those properties present a presentation problem that ground-level photography cannot solve. Fairway relationships, red mesa backdrops and Virgin River valley views define much of the value and are effectively invisible from the patio.
“On a fairway lot, the course is the product,” Jones said.“So is the mesa behind it. A buyer in Oregon looking at interior photos has no way to understand either one. You have to get the camera above the house.”
Aerial work in Mesquite is flown by FAA Part 107 certified pilots carrying insurance coverage up to $2 million, with airspace authorization resolved before the appointment. Mesquite Municipal Airport sits within the city limits, and the company applies the same pre-shoot authorization process it uses across the controlled airspace covering much of the Las Vegas valley.
Full service list and marketing deliverables
AVIA Media Group operates as a single-source provider, producing every listing media format in-house rather than coordinating subcontractors.
Comprehensive packages include the company's Total Marketing Kit, which generates a single property website in branded and unbranded versions, reel videos, social media graphics, teaser videos, 15 flyer design templates, traffic reports and a lead generation system automatically from each shoot.
Pricing is published across all package tiers, removing the quote-request step. Weather-affected shoots are rescheduled at no charge, and sellers receive a free Getting Ready Guide covering room-by-room preparation ahead of the appointment.
Mesquite agents and property owners can review packages at #services, view recent Southern Nevada work at #portfolio, and schedule shoots at or by calling 702.660.1654.
About AVIA Media Group
AVIA Media Group is a veteran-owned Las Vegas real estate media company serving Southern Nevada Realtors since 2019. Founded by U.S. Air Force veteran Aeon Jones.
The expansion brings real estate photography, aerial drone photography and videography, cinematic listing video, twilight photography, virtual staging, 3D tours, Zillow 3D Home and 2D and 3D floor plans to a Clark County market located roughly 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas on Interstate 15 at the Nevada-Arizona-Utah border.
Why Mesquite has been underserved
Mesquite's population of approximately 22,000 to 24,000 and its distance from the Las Vegas valley have historically limited how many professional media providers work the market. Agents listing homes in Sun City Mesquite, along the Conestoga and Wolf Creek corridors, or in the city's golf and view communities have had fewer options than their counterparts in Henderson or Summerlin.
“Mesquite agents aren't working with less sophisticated sellers or less valuable properties,” said Aeon Jones, owner and founder of AVIA Media Group.“They've been working with fewer vendors, because eighty miles each way filters out most of the valley. That's a logistics problem, not a market problem, and logistics problems have solutions.”
Longer market times raise the value of presentation
Mesquite listings move more slowly than valley inventory, which the company argues increases the return on comprehensive media rather than reducing it.
Median days on market in Mesquite runs approximately 40 to 41 days, compared with 31 days for the city of Las Vegas and 33 days for Henderson. Golf course homes, a substantial share of local inventory, took a median of 75 days to go under contract over the trailing twelve months.
Pricing runs well below the Las Vegas valley. The Mesquite median sold price has tracked near $400,000 to $430,000 depending on measurement period, with golf course homes closing at a median of $394,000 over the past year at roughly 97.3% of final list price.
A remote buyer pool drives the media requirement
AVIA Media Group identifies Mesquite's buyer composition as the strongest argument for comprehensive listing media in the market.
The city draws retirees, snowbirds and second-home purchasers. Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb anchors the 55-plus segment across 2,014 acres surrounding the Conestoga golf club, with additional demand across the city's golf and view communities.
Those buyers routinely compare Mesquite against alternatives including St. George, Utah, from out of state before traveling to see anything. The shortlist is built on screen.
That makes 3D tours, cinematic walkthrough video and floor plans functional requirements rather than upgrades. Floor plans carry particular weight with active-adult buyers, who assess single-story layouts, room adjacency and accessibility carefully - and who can self-qualify from a published plan before booking a flight.
Golf frontage and mesa views require aerial coverage
Mesquite supports seven to eight championship golf courses, including Wolf Creek, Conestoga, Falcon Ridge, CasaBlanca, Oasis and The Palms. A recent count showed 79 active listings with golf course frontage or views, with 176 golf course homes selling across a twelve-month period.
Those properties present a presentation problem that ground-level photography cannot solve. Fairway relationships, red mesa backdrops and Virgin River valley views define much of the value and are effectively invisible from the patio.
“On a fairway lot, the course is the product,” Jones said.“So is the mesa behind it. A buyer in Oregon looking at interior photos has no way to understand either one. You have to get the camera above the house.”
Aerial work in Mesquite is flown by FAA Part 107 certified pilots carrying insurance coverage up to $2 million, with airspace authorization resolved before the appointment. Mesquite Municipal Airport sits within the city limits, and the company applies the same pre-shoot authorization process it uses across the controlled airspace covering much of the Las Vegas valley.
Full service list and marketing deliverables
AVIA Media Group operates as a single-source provider, producing every listing media format in-house rather than coordinating subcontractors.
Comprehensive packages include the company's Total Marketing Kit, which generates a single property website in branded and unbranded versions, reel videos, social media graphics, teaser videos, 15 flyer design templates, traffic reports and a lead generation system automatically from each shoot.
Pricing is published across all package tiers, removing the quote-request step. Weather-affected shoots are rescheduled at no charge, and sellers receive a free Getting Ready Guide covering room-by-room preparation ahead of the appointment.
Mesquite agents and property owners can review packages at #services, view recent Southern Nevada work at #portfolio, and schedule shoots at or by calling 702.660.1654.
About AVIA Media Group
AVIA Media Group is a veteran-owned Las Vegas real estate media company serving Southern Nevada Realtors since 2019. Founded by U.S. Air Force veteran Aeon Jones.
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