Hyatt And Saraca Hotels & Resorts Announce Plans For Four Hotels Across North India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, October 30, 2026 – Hyatt Hotels Corporation
(NYSE: H) today announced the signing of agreements with Saraca Hotels & Resorts, founded by Mohammad Abdullah, to bring a portfolio of four Hyatt branded hotels across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in India.
The collaboration will introduce the Unscripted by Hyatt brand to India through the addition of Saraca Hotel Lucknow and Saraca Resort
& Spa Corbett, while further strengthening Hyatt's regional footprint with plans for two new hotels near Jim Corbett National Park under the Destination by Hyatt and Hyatt Place brands. Together, the new additions will strengthen Hyatt's upscale and focused service offerings across two of North India's most culturally and naturally significant destinations.
The collaboration reflects a shared vision between Hyatt and Saraca Hotels & Resorts to create hospitality experiences rooted in authenticity, culture and a strong sense of place. It also supports Hyatt's continued brand growth in destinations that appeal to both domestic and international travelers seeking meaningful and immersive experiences.
"India remains one of Hyatt's most important growth markets globally, and we continue to see strong opportunities in destinations
that offer distinctive experiences and a deep connection to culture and community," said Vikas Chawla, President, India & Southwest Asia, Hyatt. "From the rich heritage and culinary traditions of Lucknow to the extraordinary natural beauty of Corbett, these destinations embody the diversity of experiences travelers are seeking today.
Through our collaboration with Saraca Hotels & Resorts, we are delighted to expand Hyatt's brand presence in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand while introducing a collection of hotels that offer guests and World of Hyatt members authentic experiences rooted in the character of their destinations."
"Saraca began with a simple belief that hospitality should reflect the character, culture and spirit of the destinations it calls home," said
Mohammad Abdullah, Founder, Saraca Hotels & Resorts. "Our collaboration with Hyatt marks an exciting new chapter in that journey. Hyatt's global reach and commitment to genuine care make them the ideal hospitality company to work with as we bring our properties to a wider audience while preserving the authenticity that has always defined Saraca."
A Natural Fit for Unscripted by Hyatt
As part of Hyatt's Essentials Portfolio, the Unscripted by Hyatt brand is designed for independent hotels with unique character and local
stories. The brand's flexible, collection-style approach allows hotels to maintain their individuality while benefiting from Hyatt's global distribution network and the award-winning World of Hyatt loyalty program.
Known for their strong sense of place, cultural authenticity and destination-led experiences, Saraca Hotel Lucknow and Saraca Resort & Spa Corbett are a natural fit for the Unscripted by Hyatt brand, offering guests experiences shaped by the character, heritage and spirit of their locations.
Saraca Hotel Lucknow
Located on Mall Avenue, the 41-room Saraca Hotel Lucknow offers distinctive dining and cultural experiences in the heart of Lucknow and is known for celebrating the city's rich heritage through its design, hospitality and culinary offerings.
Saraca Resort & Spa Corbett
The Saraca Resort & Spa Corbett is located on the edge of the Corbett Tiger Reserve and set across nine acres. The resort features 44 rooms and suites, wellness facilities, dining venues and a range of nature-led experiences, offering guests an opportunity to connect with one of India's most celebrated wildlife destinations.
A Resort, Part of the Destination by Hyatt Brand, Near Jim Corbett National Park
Further expanding Hyatt's portfolio in the region, a new resort in the Destination by Hyatt brand is planned to open near Jim Corbett National Park. Designed to embrace the spirit and natural beauty of its surroundings, the resort is expected to span approximately 20 acres and feature close to 111 accommodations, including villas, suites and residences. Amenities are expected to include multiple dining venues, wellness facilities, recreational experiences and dedicated event spaces curated for leisure travelers, families and groups seeking immersive destination experiences.
Hyatt Place Jim Corbett Mohaan
Hyatt Place Jim Corbett Mohaan is expected to feature 70 guestrooms, dining offerings, meeting spaces, a fitness center and recreational facilities, catering to both leisure and business travelers visiting the region. Located near Jim Corbett National Park, the hotel is designed to serve travelers seeking comfortable and convenient access to one of North India's most popular wildlife destinations.
The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.
About Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people
so they can be their best. As of June 30, 2026, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,500 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 83 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the
Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®,
The Standard®, Dream® Hotels, The StandardX®,
Breathless Resorts & Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, Bunkhouse® Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry®
Wellness & Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®,
Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas,
Hyatt Vivid® Hotels & Resorts, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and
Sunscape® Resorts & Spas; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Unscripted by Hyatt, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios®, Hyatt Select, and UrCove. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar® DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services.
About Destination by Hyatt
The Destination by Hyatt brand is a diverse collection of independent hotels and resorts that are individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location-whether urban hubs or sprawling resort retreats. Ranging from upper-upscale to luxury, each property is purposefully crafted to be a place of immersive discoveries, in cities or communities, offering
authentic design and warm, welcoming service. As an honored host, each Destination by Hyatt property connects guests to both people and place-offering a sense of belonging that invites all to make our destination yours..
About Unscripted by Hyatt
Unscripted by Hyatt is a hotel brand created for travelers who appreciate the essentials and love discovering the unexpected. Within Hyatt's Essentials Portfolio of brands, Unscripted by Hyatt is a collection of independent hotels, each with its own personality and local flavor, offering spaces that deliver comfort, quality and Hyatt's legacy of care. Designed for people who prefer spontaneity over strict itineraries, the brand brings flexible, one-of-a-kind hotels into the Hyatt family so guests can enjoy upscale stays backed by the award-winning World of Hyatt loyalty program. With numerous hotels around the world preparing to join the collection, Unscripted by Hyatt makes it easier than ever for travelers to experience new destinations in their own unscripted way.
About Hyatt Place
Hyatt Place hotels combine style, innovation and 24/7 conveniences to create an easy to navigate experience for today's multi-tasking
traveler. Guests can enjoy thoughtfully designed guestrooms featuring distinct zones for sleep, work and play, and free flowing social spaces that offer seamless transitions from work to relaxation. With more than 450 locations globally, Hyatt Place hotels feature convenient dining options, a 24/7 fitness center, and a hot breakfast served every morning.
About Saraca Hotels & Resorts
Saraca Hotels & Resorts is dedicated to forging deep, meaningful connections with its guests. Its esteemed portfolio showcases magnificent properties in India & Sri Lanka – Saraca Hotel Lucknow, Saraca Resort & Spa Corbett, Fort Tiracol Heritage Hotel, Goa and the upcoming Saraca Resort & Spa in Merissa, Sri Lanka.
Each hotel in the brand features a variety of meticulously designed rooms and suites, thoughtfully crafted to ensure maximum comfort and elegance. Catering to both business and leisure travellers, these hotels and resorts are furnished with modern amenities and tasteful decor, creating a haven of tranquillity. Culinary excellence is at the heart of its hospitality, with its distinguished dining venues offering an array of exquisite dishes. Saraca's multiple award winning Awadhi restaurant“Azrak” is a true celebration of Lucknow's culinary heritage. Its refined luxury captures the essence of royal awash dining experience.
(NYSE: H) today announced the signing of agreements with Saraca Hotels & Resorts, founded by Mohammad Abdullah, to bring a portfolio of four Hyatt branded hotels across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in India.
The collaboration will introduce the Unscripted by Hyatt brand to India through the addition of Saraca Hotel Lucknow and Saraca Resort
& Spa Corbett, while further strengthening Hyatt's regional footprint with plans for two new hotels near Jim Corbett National Park under the Destination by Hyatt and Hyatt Place brands. Together, the new additions will strengthen Hyatt's upscale and focused service offerings across two of North India's most culturally and naturally significant destinations.
The collaboration reflects a shared vision between Hyatt and Saraca Hotels & Resorts to create hospitality experiences rooted in authenticity, culture and a strong sense of place. It also supports Hyatt's continued brand growth in destinations that appeal to both domestic and international travelers seeking meaningful and immersive experiences.
"India remains one of Hyatt's most important growth markets globally, and we continue to see strong opportunities in destinations
that offer distinctive experiences and a deep connection to culture and community," said Vikas Chawla, President, India & Southwest Asia, Hyatt. "From the rich heritage and culinary traditions of Lucknow to the extraordinary natural beauty of Corbett, these destinations embody the diversity of experiences travelers are seeking today.
Through our collaboration with Saraca Hotels & Resorts, we are delighted to expand Hyatt's brand presence in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand while introducing a collection of hotels that offer guests and World of Hyatt members authentic experiences rooted in the character of their destinations."
"Saraca began with a simple belief that hospitality should reflect the character, culture and spirit of the destinations it calls home," said
Mohammad Abdullah, Founder, Saraca Hotels & Resorts. "Our collaboration with Hyatt marks an exciting new chapter in that journey. Hyatt's global reach and commitment to genuine care make them the ideal hospitality company to work with as we bring our properties to a wider audience while preserving the authenticity that has always defined Saraca."
A Natural Fit for Unscripted by Hyatt
As part of Hyatt's Essentials Portfolio, the Unscripted by Hyatt brand is designed for independent hotels with unique character and local
stories. The brand's flexible, collection-style approach allows hotels to maintain their individuality while benefiting from Hyatt's global distribution network and the award-winning World of Hyatt loyalty program.
Known for their strong sense of place, cultural authenticity and destination-led experiences, Saraca Hotel Lucknow and Saraca Resort & Spa Corbett are a natural fit for the Unscripted by Hyatt brand, offering guests experiences shaped by the character, heritage and spirit of their locations.
Saraca Hotel Lucknow
Located on Mall Avenue, the 41-room Saraca Hotel Lucknow offers distinctive dining and cultural experiences in the heart of Lucknow and is known for celebrating the city's rich heritage through its design, hospitality and culinary offerings.
Saraca Resort & Spa Corbett
The Saraca Resort & Spa Corbett is located on the edge of the Corbett Tiger Reserve and set across nine acres. The resort features 44 rooms and suites, wellness facilities, dining venues and a range of nature-led experiences, offering guests an opportunity to connect with one of India's most celebrated wildlife destinations.
A Resort, Part of the Destination by Hyatt Brand, Near Jim Corbett National Park
Further expanding Hyatt's portfolio in the region, a new resort in the Destination by Hyatt brand is planned to open near Jim Corbett National Park. Designed to embrace the spirit and natural beauty of its surroundings, the resort is expected to span approximately 20 acres and feature close to 111 accommodations, including villas, suites and residences. Amenities are expected to include multiple dining venues, wellness facilities, recreational experiences and dedicated event spaces curated for leisure travelers, families and groups seeking immersive destination experiences.
Hyatt Place Jim Corbett Mohaan
Hyatt Place Jim Corbett Mohaan is expected to feature 70 guestrooms, dining offerings, meeting spaces, a fitness center and recreational facilities, catering to both leisure and business travelers visiting the region. Located near Jim Corbett National Park, the hotel is designed to serve travelers seeking comfortable and convenient access to one of North India's most popular wildlife destinations.
The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.
About Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people
so they can be their best. As of June 30, 2026, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,500 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 83 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the
Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®,
The Standard®, Dream® Hotels, The StandardX®,
Breathless Resorts & Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, Bunkhouse® Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry®
Wellness & Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®,
Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas,
Hyatt Vivid® Hotels & Resorts, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and
Sunscape® Resorts & Spas; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Unscripted by Hyatt, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios®, Hyatt Select, and UrCove. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar® DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services.
About Destination by Hyatt
The Destination by Hyatt brand is a diverse collection of independent hotels and resorts that are individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location-whether urban hubs or sprawling resort retreats. Ranging from upper-upscale to luxury, each property is purposefully crafted to be a place of immersive discoveries, in cities or communities, offering
authentic design and warm, welcoming service. As an honored host, each Destination by Hyatt property connects guests to both people and place-offering a sense of belonging that invites all to make our destination yours..
About Unscripted by Hyatt
Unscripted by Hyatt is a hotel brand created for travelers who appreciate the essentials and love discovering the unexpected. Within Hyatt's Essentials Portfolio of brands, Unscripted by Hyatt is a collection of independent hotels, each with its own personality and local flavor, offering spaces that deliver comfort, quality and Hyatt's legacy of care. Designed for people who prefer spontaneity over strict itineraries, the brand brings flexible, one-of-a-kind hotels into the Hyatt family so guests can enjoy upscale stays backed by the award-winning World of Hyatt loyalty program. With numerous hotels around the world preparing to join the collection, Unscripted by Hyatt makes it easier than ever for travelers to experience new destinations in their own unscripted way.
About Hyatt Place
Hyatt Place hotels combine style, innovation and 24/7 conveniences to create an easy to navigate experience for today's multi-tasking
traveler. Guests can enjoy thoughtfully designed guestrooms featuring distinct zones for sleep, work and play, and free flowing social spaces that offer seamless transitions from work to relaxation. With more than 450 locations globally, Hyatt Place hotels feature convenient dining options, a 24/7 fitness center, and a hot breakfast served every morning.
About Saraca Hotels & Resorts
Saraca Hotels & Resorts is dedicated to forging deep, meaningful connections with its guests. Its esteemed portfolio showcases magnificent properties in India & Sri Lanka – Saraca Hotel Lucknow, Saraca Resort & Spa Corbett, Fort Tiracol Heritage Hotel, Goa and the upcoming Saraca Resort & Spa in Merissa, Sri Lanka.
Each hotel in the brand features a variety of meticulously designed rooms and suites, thoughtfully crafted to ensure maximum comfort and elegance. Catering to both business and leisure travellers, these hotels and resorts are furnished with modern amenities and tasteful decor, creating a haven of tranquillity. Culinary excellence is at the heart of its hospitality, with its distinguished dining venues offering an array of exquisite dishes. Saraca's multiple award winning Awadhi restaurant“Azrak” is a true celebration of Lucknow's culinary heritage. Its refined luxury captures the essence of royal awash dining experience.
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