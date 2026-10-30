REV Drills Into Multiple Helium-Bearing Horizons At Aden Dome

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maiden Drilling Validates Stacked Helium Potential and Discovery Model

New REV Video: Why Helium Matters



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REV Exploration Corp. (“REV” or the“Company”) (TSXV: REVX; OTCID: REVFF) is pleased to announce that highly elevated Helium concentrations with exceptional reservoir properties via geophysical logs have been identified across multiple distinct geological horizons in its maiden drilling program at the Aden Dome Property along the Alberta-Montana border, setting up the near-term potential of a new Helium discovery in the Sweet Grass Corridor as the Company also prepares for first-ever drilling at its nearby West Butte Project.

Highlights



Detailed evaluation of the several Helium zones encountered begins the week of November 2, 2026, as REV has immediately contracted a service rig to test for pressure, reservoir quality, gas composition and potential deliverability;

The discovery of Helium across multiple horizons provides compelling evidence for an active Helium charge, migration pathway from source and trapping mechanism at the Aden Dome, while materially expanding the number of potential reservoir targets for future drilling and completion operations;

While drilling for Helium, REV encountered a strong Natural Hydrogen show in the basement complex near the contact with the Basal Cambrian Sandstone Formation;

Initial success at Aden will help to optimize drill targets for the Company's promising West Butte Project 20 miles to the west-southwest and several additional play concepts are being developed in tandem on additional properties; The Trump administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy, recently added Helium to America's Critical Material List.



Mr. Shayne Neigum, VP-Exploration for REV, commented:“The identification of Helium in multiple independent horizons is particularly significant because it suggests Helium charge has migrated from the source rocks through the geological system and accumulated at multiple stratigraphic and structural levels. Equally important, these results do not exist in isolation. They complement the significant exploration success already achieved nearby and provide further evidence that we are operating within a highly prospective Helium-rich regional system that we will test again shortly with our biggest project in Montana, West Butte.”

U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Critical Material List Notice

On October 23, 2026, the U.S. Department of Energy announced that Secretary of Energy Chris Wright had designated Helium as a Critical Material due to its essential role in domestic manufacturing and high vulnerability to supply chain disruptions. The DOE highlighted Helium as non-substitutable for critical energy and technology functions, including semiconductor manufacturing, leak detection, and quantum computing. The designation reinforces the strategic importance of REV's Helium portfolio in the Northern Great Plains.

Figure 1: Aden Dome Helium Project









Figure 2: Aden Dome Drilling with Montana's Sweet Grass Hills in Background









CEO Commentary

Mr. Jordan Potts, REV CEO and Director, stated:“Helium is essential to America's economic and national security and its technological future. These exciting initial results at Aden are an important step as we build an American-leading, target-rich Helium portfolio.”

A bout REV Exploration Corp.

REV is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of strategic mining assets, together with meaningful and growing exposure to the Helium and Natural Hydrogen sectors focused on America's Northern Great Plains and southernmost Alberta along the Montana border. The Company owns oil and gas leasehold interests in Montana covering approximately 10,600 acres, in addition to a series of PNG leases in Alberta along the Alberta–Montana border, including the Aden Dome Project. REV also owns 6 million shares of MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF) and 12.4 million shares of Major Gold Corp., a private company that is pursuing a listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at REVexploration.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

REV Exploration Corp.

Unit 220 – 1060 Manhattan Dr.

Kelowna, BC V1Y 9X9

Tel: 604-682-7970

...

REVexploration.com

Jordan Potts, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque

Investor Relations

1-306-981-4753

...

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively,“forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information in this release includes statements regarding the scope, timing and results of the Aden Dome evaluation and testing program, expected to begin the week of November 2, 2026; assessment of pressure, reservoir quality, gas composition and potential deliverability; future drilling and completion operations; Helium and Natural Hydrogen potential and the regional exploration model; the use of Aden results to refine West Butte targets and the timing and results of drilling there; the Company's ambition to build an American-leading, target-rich Helium portfolio; and the proposed listing of Major Gold Corp. on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward-looking information is based on management's expectations and reasonable assumptions as of the date of this news release, including timely mobilization and availability of the contracted service rig, other equipment, technical personnel and service providers; site access, operating and weather conditions; the accuracy and reliability of geological information, sampling and testing; the Company's ability to obtain required permits and financing on reasonable terms if required; satisfaction of applicable requirements for Major Gold Corp.'s proposed listing; and general economic, market and business conditions.

Forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including the risk that testing may not confirm preliminary gas indications or establish concentrations, sustained flow rates, reservoir quality or deliverability sufficient to support commercial development; geological interpretations and the regional exploration model may not be confirmed; results at Aden or nearby properties may not be replicated at West Butte or other targets; operations may encounter mechanical failure, hole instability, cost overruns, delays or accidents; required permits or financing may not be obtained; and Major Gold Corp.'s proposed listing may be delayed or not completed. Other risks include land tenure, environmental compliance and community relations; commodity prices and currency fluctuations; access to capital and dilution; reliance on key personnel and third-party contractors; and general economic, market and political uncertainties.

The reported Helium and Natural Hydrogen indications do not, by themselves, establish commercially recoverable quantities or economic viability. Further testing and technical and economic evaluation are required. Investors should review the risk factors and other disclosure in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



