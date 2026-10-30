INDROTEK Discusses Relevance Of OVIN Dual-Use Technology Findings To Its Robotics And Defense Activities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The OVIN Report identifies commercial-to-defense adaptation, autonomous systems, testing and trusted supply chains as priorities that management considers relevant to the Company's existing operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indrocorp Technologies Inc. (“INDROTEK”) today outlined how its existing robotics and defence-related activities relate to findings in the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network's ("OVIN") October 2026 report, Driving Dual-Use Technologies: Advancing Ontario's Mobility and Defense Advantage (the "Report").

The 74-page Report examines the increasing relevance of commercially developed technologies to defense, security, public safety and critical infrastructure. It identifies autonomous navigation, advanced sensing, intelligent decision-making, secure communications and software-defined platforms as capabilities that can serve both civilian and defense applications. It also emphasizes that realizing this potential requires operational validation, systems integration, trusted supply chains and effective pathways to procurement.

OVIN Report

INDROTEK recognizes OVIN for producing a thorough and well-sourced assessment. The 74-page Report draws on 181 references and on interviews with participants from government, established defense suppliers, aerospace and emerging technology companies. It gives industry and policymakers a useful common reference point for evaluating Ontario's dual-use capacity. INDROTEK considers the Report findings relevant to work already undertaken by its operating businesses, particularly InDro Robotics. Its activities include the development, integration and operation of remotely operated and autonomous air and ground systems for industrial applications, government projects and defense-related work. These activities predate the Report and provide the basis for management's assessment of the Company's relevance to emerging public-sector requirements.

Commercial technologies as a foundation for defense applications

A central finding of the Report is that technologies developed for commercial markets increasingly provide a foundation for defense capability, infrastructure resilience and emergency preparedness. Ontario's mobility ecosystem is relevant because many of the technologies used in advanced transportation systems also support remote operations, operational awareness and autonomous logistics.

InDro Robotics' October 28, 2026 article discussing the Report identifies this convergence as relevant to its work in robotics, autonomy, sensing and communications. For INDROTEK, the connection is the potential to adapt existing engineering capabilities and integration experience to defined customer requirements, rather than develop each application independently.

InDro Robotics' previously published operating history includes deliveries of InDro Pilot-enabled drones to Transport Canada and shipments of customized Commander-enabled ground robots to clients, including a system configured for solar-farm inspection. These activities provide examples of delivered systems and customer-specific integration.

The Company's February 4, 2026 corporate communication also reported additional defense-related contracts, participation in a demonstration of an artificial intelligence-based landmine detection system involving drones and ground robots, and collaboration by InDro Robotics and Bravo Zulu in exercises and deployments involving the Department of National Defence and allies.

These activities represent different stages and forms of engagement. A delivered industrial system, research contract, demonstration, or exercise does not, by itself, establish qualification for another application, fleet-wide adoption, or a recurring procurement commitment.

Autonomous systems and mission-specific integration

The Report identifies autonomous systems, drones, artificial intelligence-enabled sensing, robotics and intelligent mobility platforms as promising dual-use opportunity areas. It describes an opportunity to connect Ontario's software, manufacturing and mobility capabilities to support both commercial and strategic applications.

This finding relates to InDro Robotics' work integrating platforms, sensors, communications, control systems and application-specific payloads. The accompanying company article discusses the InDro Obsidian ground platform as an example of technology with potential civilian and military applications. It also describes ongoing work to transform the Talos hybrid ground vehicle into a robotic and autonomous platform.

These examples illustrate the relationship between existing platform capabilities and further development. The Talos autonomy work remains a development activity and should not be interpreted as a completed autonomous product or evidence of military acceptance. Suitability of any platform for a particular mission must be established through application-specific assessment and testing.

Within INDROTEK's broader operations, Bravo Zulu's counter-drone activities provide an additional area of relevance to airspace security and critical-asset protection. The availability and permitted use of particular systems remain subject to applicable authorizations and customer requirements.

Testing, validation and the transition to procurement

The Report identifies the transition from research and pilot projects to procurement and operational deployment as an important challenge. It highlights Ontario's testing infrastructure, including Area X.O and other OVIN Regional Technology Development Sites, as a resource for evaluating technologies under controlled and real-world conditions. It also identifies a need for stronger connections among technology developers, research institutions, government customers, prime contractors and end users.

For INDROTEK, these findings reinforce the importance of combining product development with customer-specific integration and validation. Prior industrial deployments and defense-related projects can inform that process, but do not replace the testing, security review or acceptance requirements of a subsequent customer. The Report expressly recognizes that defense adaptation may require additional capabilities, including operation in degraded communications environments, cybersecurity, interoperability and resilience to interference. Accordingly, the Company does not consider commercial availability alone to establish defense readiness.

Relevance to near-term government requirements

The Report identifies applications across infrastructure resilience, emergency preparedness, remote logistics, public safety and defense operations. It also recognizes remote, northern and operationally challenging environments as areas where Canadian technologies can be developed and validated.

Management considers INDROTEK's existing engineering, integration and operating experience relevant to assessing requirements across federal, provincial and municipal organizations and public-sector infrastructure operators.

Potential applications include:



Infrastructure inspection and resilience: Remote sensing, inspection and data collection at facilities where access is difficult, hazardous or resource-intensive.

Security and situational awareness: Remotely operated air and ground systems and, where authorized, counter-drone capabilities for designated assets. Mission-specific development and evaluation: Adaptation and testing of robotic platforms, payloads and control systems against defined operational requirements.



Management believes the Company's existing capabilities provide a practical basis for engaging on near-term needs, particularly where technical assessment, integration or evaluation is required. Actual deployment timing depends on the scope of the requirement, product maturity, available resources, applicable authorizations, procurement procedures, customer decisions and competitive factors.

Scalability and trusted supply chains

The Report emphasizes that a dual-use ecosystem requires more than individual technology capabilities. It must also support production, secure sourcing, traceability, systems integration and lifecycle support. These requirements extend to physical components, electronics, embedded software and connected services.

InDro Robotics' modular integration approach is relevant to this finding because components and engineering work may be adapted across platforms and applications. Such reuse may support repeatability and reduce duplication; however, it does not independently establish production scalability, customer acceptance or defense qualification.

The Company's ability to expand deployments will depend on engineering resources, working capital, component availability, manufacturing and integration capacity, validation results, cybersecurity requirements, procurement timelines, customer acceptance and ongoing maintenance and support obligations. This release provides no production-volume forecast, deployment-timing forecast, revenue forecast or other financial outlook.

Philip Reece's participation in the Report

Philip Reece, founder of InDro Robotics and Chief Technology Officer of INDROTEK, is honoured to be one of five interviewees listed in the Report's expert consultations – see below. The Report identifies him in his capacity as CEO and founder of InDro Robotics. The Report states that consultations were conducted between July and August 2026, were non-attributable and were reflected in aggregated findings. Individual findings or recommendations should therefore not be attributed to Mr. Reece.



Uriel Marantz, Senior Policy Advisor, Defence Industrial Strategy, DND

Geoffrey Johnstone, Executive Director, General Motors Defence Canada

Philip Reece, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, InDro Robotics

Ross Mitchell, Senior Vice President, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries RJ Aviation Group Kanwar Johal, Co-Founder, Superwake



Disclosure context, OVIN Report, Expert Interviews

Participation in the consultation process does not constitute endorsement of INDROTEK, its divisions or its products by OVIN, a government organization or another interview participant. The Company's assessment of the relationship between its activities and the Report is management's own assessment.

The Report is an industry and ecosystem assessment, not an evaluation of INDROTEK's products, financial condition, procurement eligibility or commercial prospects. Alignment with its findings does not establish demand, contract awards or future revenue.

This release does not announce a new contract, procurement selection, funding award, certification or government endorsement.

About INDROTEK

INDROTEK is a Vancouver-based group of robotics companies (including InDro Robotics, Bravo Zulu, and Stratocom) that designs, integrates and operates AI-powered air and ground systems for defence, critical infrastructure and commercial applications. The group develops cutting-edge autonomous systems and related integration services for customers such as government agencies and critical infrastructure operators. INDROTEK's mission is to bridge commercial and defense technology needs while adhering to applicable regulatory and security requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information, including statements concerning the potential application of the Company's technologies to public-sector and defence requirements; the Company's ability to address potential near-term customer needs; adaptation and reuse of modular technologies; potential improvements in repeatability; development of autonomous platforms; potential engagement with public-sector or infrastructure customers; and potential expansion of deployments.

Forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this release and is not a guarantee of future performance. Material assumptions include the availability of financing, qualified personnel and components; successful completion of required development, integration and testing; continued access to appropriate suppliers, partners and facilities; the ability to satisfy customer-specific performance, security, interoperability, cybersecurity and regulatory requirements; the availability of procurement opportunities for which the Company is eligible to compete; and the absence of material adverse changes in government priorities, budgets, procurement timelines, export-control requirements, controlled-goods requirements or other applicable legal requirements.

Actual results could differ materially because of risks and uncertainties including, among others, delayed, cancelled or reduced procurement programs; changes in government priorities, appropriations, policy or procurement processes; unsuccessful bids; failure to qualify for or obtain contract awards; failure to convert demonstrations, pilot projects, research contracts or exercises into production contracts or recurring revenue; technical, integration or operational failures; cybersecurity incidents; supply-chain constraints; insufficient production, working capital or support capacity; competition; customer acceptance risk; regulatory approvals, permits or authorizations not being obtained or maintained; and applicable aviation, export-control, controlled-goods, contracting, national-security and other legal requirements.

Government policy objectives, industry reports and consultation participation do not establish demand for the Company's products or assure procurement eligibility, contract awards, revenue, profitability, customer acceptance, regulatory authorization, production scalability or deployment timing. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, including applicable continuous disclosure obligations, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









Corporate Communications - INDROTEK

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