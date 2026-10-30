Bigbattery Announces Commitments To Help Americans Own Their Power As Lifepo4 Goes Mainstream

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From home backup and off-grid solar to RVs, boats, golf carts and industrial fleets, the Texas-based company builds open, expandable LiFePO4 batteries designed to work with a broad range of equipment, sold direct and backed by a 12-year limited warranty

Commerce, TEXAS, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiFePO4 (lithium iron phosphate) is fast becoming the battery America runs on, from home backup and off-grid solar to RVs, boats, golf carts and warehouse fleets. BigBattery, a Texas-based company that designs, engineers and ships LiFePO4 battery systems, today announced a set of commitments for the people making that switch, built on one idea: Americans should own their power outright and use it however they want.







BigBattery Headquarters in Commerce, Texas

The commitments cover three areas. BigBattery designs many of its batteries to work with the inverters, chargers and vehicles owners choose, not just one brand's add-ons. It sells direct and offers price matching on qualifying, verified U.S. distributor prices to keep layers of markup out of the price. And it backs new BigBattery-brand batteries with a 12-year limited repair/replacement warranty.

“LiFePO4 has earned its place. It's lighter, it lasts longer and it costs less over its life than the lead-acid it's replacing,” said Eric Lundgren, CEO of BigBattery.“But a better battery doesn't help much if it only works with one company's equipment or costs too much to buy. We want people to own their power: pair it with the equipment they choose, add to it when they're ready, and never get locked into one brand to do it.”

America is switching to LiFePO4

Battery storage is now the fastest-growing power technology in the world, and LiFePO4 accounts for about 90% of new deployments, up from well under half five years ago, according to global energy data. The United States installed a record 18.9 GW of battery storage in 2025, 52% more than in 2024, with residential installations also reaching record levels, according to industry reports. The same chemistry is replacing lead-acid in RVs, boats, golf carts and forklifts.

The need behind that growth is not going away. U.S. electricity customers averaged 11 hours without power in 2024, nearly double the prior decade's annual average, according to federal energy data, and a single hurricane left 2.6 million Texas customers without power that July.

Ownership still comes with strings

Switching chemistries has not always meant owning the system. Many all-in-one power stations and home battery systems expand only with the same brand's add-on batteries, connected through proprietary ports, so owners who want more capacity have one place to buy it.

Cost is still a barrier, too. Industry surveys put the global average battery pack at a record-low $108 per kWh in 2025, but North American pack prices averaged 44% more than China's and fell just 4%, versus 13% in China. And pack prices are only part of the bill. Complete installed home backup systems, which are typically certified to national safety standards, cost far more: marketplace data from thousands of installer quotes put the average installed residential battery at about $1,159 per kWh of storage, or $15,647 for a 13.5kWh system, before incentives.

With the federal 30% Residential Clean Energy Credit (Section 25D) no longer available for systems installed after December 31, 2025, affordability matters more than ever for homeowners considering battery storage. Industry analysts now expect U.S. residential storage installations to decline about 4% in 2026, citing the loss of the credit, consumer hesitancy and a difficult shift in third-party ownership.

How BigBattery puts owners in control



Selling direct. BigBattery sells at BigBattery.com and through its U.S.-based sales team, without layered dealer markups. Products ship from Commerce, Texas, with processing and delivery times varying by product and shipping method.

Engineering its own systems. The company designs and engineers its own 12V to 72V LiFePO4 batteries and, with APEX, its first line of off-grid inverters. Pairing one NEXUS 2 with an APEX-6.5K inverter provides the battery storage and power conversion for an expandable off-grid solar system.

Open compatibility. BigBattery designs many of its batteries around standard electrical terminals and documented communication interfaces, so owners can often keep the compatible inverters and chargers they already have and add capacity over time. The company also designs around modular parts and the right to repair.

Built to last. LiFePO4 is among the most thermally stable lithium-ion chemistries. NEXUS 2 is rated for more than 8,000 cycles, and BigBattery backs new BigBattery-brand batteries with a 12-year limited warranty and lifetime U.S.-based technical support. Price matching. BigBattery offers price matching on qualifying, verified U.S. distributor prices, subject to its price-match terms.

BigBattery is also building lower-cost versions of its flagship products. The upcoming 12V HUSKY 2e, a 314Ah, 4kWh battery, is an optimized, lower-cost version of the 12V HUSKY 2 INV for RVs, boats and off-grid solar. And the free Solar Battery Sizing Calculator at BigBattery.com helps buyers estimate their energy needs and find an appropriately sized system in about 60 seconds.

“The best battery isn't the one with the lowest sticker price. It's the one you don't have to replace,” said Marshall Neipert, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at BigBattery.“We validate every design for cycle life, cold-weather charging and thermal safety, then design it to work with a wide range of the equipment people already own. A battery bought today should still be doing its job ten years from now.”

Built open, not locked in

BigBattery builds the other way. It designs many of its batteries around standard electrical connections and widely used communication interfaces, so owners can pair them with compatible equipment from many brands and grow their systems over time.

Take HUSKY 2 INV, the company's 12V, 24V and 48V battery for RVs, boats and off-grid systems. It connects through standard M8 bolt terminals and RJ45 ports that carry CAN bus and RS485 communication, and owners pick their inverter's protocol in the BigBattery app. The 48V model supports closed-loop communication protocols for 13 inverter brands, so the inverter reads the battery's real state of charge instead of estimating it from voltage.

HUSKY 2 can also run without a communication link on compatible inverters and chargers that support its voltage and charge settings, and up to 16 batteries can run in parallel for more than 80kWh. Supported setups depend on the battery model, the inverter's specifications and installation requirements. The home lineup works the same way: NEXUS 2 can run in parallel with the KONG and GRIZ batteries BigBattery sold from 2019 to 2024, so owners can expand a system instead of replacing it.

Six markets, one approach

For RVs and boats, one 12V HUSKY 2 INV replaces roughly four 12V 100Ah lead-acid batteries in a single case, and, depending on discharge conditions, it delivers substantially more usable energy than an AGM bank of the same amp-hour rating, with less weight and no watering. Golf cart owners can switch to 48V EAGLE 2 kits and stop watering batteries for good. Fleet operators can replace lead-acid in compatible forklifts, scissor lifts, floor scrubbers and pallet jacks. And BigBattery is expanding into commercial and industrial battery energy storage systems (BESS) with products such as its OMNI series.

Frequently asked questions

What is LiFePO4, and why are Americans switching to it? LiFePO4, or lithium iron phosphate, is a lithium-ion battery chemistry known for thermal stability and long cycle life. It now makes up about 90% of new battery storage deployments worldwide, and it is replacing lead-acid in RVs, boats, golf carts and forklifts because it weighs less, needs no watering and lasts thousands of cycles.

How does BigBattery keep its prices down? It sells direct, engineers its own batteries and inverters, and designs for long service life, so buyers avoid dealer markups and early replacements. Current pricing is listed at BigBattery.com.

Is there still a federal tax credit for home batteries? Not for new installations. The 30% Residential Clean Energy Credit (Section 25D) does not apply to systems placed in service after December 31, 2025. Some state and utility programs still offer incentives, and some BigBattery systems may help buyers qualify, depending on each program's equipment requirements. Buyers should check local programs and talk to a tax advisor.

Will a BigBattery battery work with my existing inverter? Often, yes. Many BigBattery batteries can run without a communication link on inverters and chargers that support their voltage and charge settings. For closed-loop communication, the 48V HUSKY 2 INV supports protocols for 13 inverter brands, each product page lists documented compatibility, and BigBattery's U.S.-based technical team can confirm a specific setup at (818) 280-3091.

What warranty comes with BigBattery batteries? New BigBattery-brand batteries carry a 12-year limited repair/replacement warranty and lifetime U.S.-based technical support, and APEX inverters carry a 5-year warranty. Other brands sold by BigBattery carry their own manufacturers' warranties. Full coverage terms are listed at BigBattery.com/policies.

Can I replace lead-acid batteries in a golf cart, RV, boat or lift? In many cases, yes. BigBattery offers lead-acid replacement options for compatible applications, with no watering, lower weight in many applications and the potential for faster charging with properly matched chargers. Some vehicles and machines also need charger, controller or wiring changes, and larger grid-tied and off-grid systems should be installed by a licensed electrician or solar installer.

Where do BigBattery products ship from? Commerce, Texas. Processing and delivery times vary by inventory, product size and shipping method.

Availability

BigBattery's current battery and inverter lineup is available at BigBattery.com, with inventory and shipping times varying by product. Buyers can size a system with the free Solar Battery Sizing Calculator or call BigBattery's U.S.-based technical team at (818) 280-3091, Monday through Friday.







BigBattery: Every Application Covered

About BigBattery

BigBattery designs and sells LiFePO4 battery systems for off-grid solar, grid-tied home backup, RVs and vans, golf and utility carts, marine, and industrial equipment. Headquartered in Commerce, Texas, the company sells direct to homeowners and installers at BigBattery.com, backs new BigBattery-branded batteries with a 12-year warranty, and provides lifetime U.S.-based technical support. BigBattery is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and holds ISO 9001:2015 quality management certification. Own Your Power.

Press Inquiries

Joseph Mohney

Joseph.M [at] BigBattery.com



400 Maple Street

Commerce, Texas 75428