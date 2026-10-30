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Aliexpress November 2026 Sale Calendar + Promo Codes: 11.11, Black Friday & Cyber Monday


Date: 2026-10-30 08:01:35

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A quick shopper's guide to the dates, codes, brands and categories worth watching

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planning an AliExpress haul this November? The calendar shared for the season shows three connected sale windows, starting with 11.11 and running into early December. Here's a simple rundown, plus a nine-tier code list to try when your cart is ready.

November sale calendar

  • October 29: Warm-up begins. Build a wishlist and note current prices.
  • November 1–18: 11.11 Sale window. November 11 is Singles' Day, but the listed campaign spans more than one day.
  • November 19–30: Black Friday campaign window.
  • November 30–December 3: Cyber Monday phase. It overlaps the end of the Black Friday window on November 30.

Dates above follow the source calendar's Pacific Time (PT) reference. Local campaigns, start times and offers may differ.

️️AliExpress 11.11 | US Exclusive 20% OFF Codes




Min. spend Save Code
15 3 SAVING03F
40 8 SAVING08F
99 20 SAVING20F
150 30 SAVING30F
199 40 SAVING40F
299 60 SAVING60F
399 80 SAVING80F
500 100 SAVING100F
650 130 SAVING130F


Code availability, currency, regional eligibility, qualifying products and any limits are determined at checkout. The exact activation time for these codes has not been independently confirmed.

2026 AliExpress November Promotion Calendar




Brand watchlist

  • UGREEN and Baseus - compare cables, chargers and adapters by wattage, plug type and device compatibility.
  • Xiaomi and POCO - check network bands, software region and warranty terms for phones and smart devices.
  • Insta360 - watch action and 360 cameras. Look for an AliExpress checkout price below the official-store price for the exact same model and bundle; compare warranty, taxes and shipping.
  • DJI - compare cameras, gimbals and drones with DJI's official-store price for the same model and bundle. Check seller authorization, regional warranty and local drone rules.
    Brand prices and sale participation vary by seller and region; verify the final total before ordering.



Categories worth checking

  • Cameras and creator gear: action cameras, gimbals and accessories. Compare the exact kit contents before deciding which listing is cheaper.
  • Electric mobility: electric skateboards, electric bikes and electric scooters. Check battery capacity, shipping eligibility, spare parts and local riding rules.
  • Solar and energy storage: solar panels, portable power stations and storage batteries. Compare usable capacity, battery chemistry, inverter compatibility, certifications and shipping terms.
  • Christmas decorations: lights, ornaments and outdoor displays. Order early enough for delivery and check plug type, voltage and weather rating.

AliExpress
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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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