Aliexpress November 2026 Sale Calendar + Promo Codes: 11.11, Black Friday & Cyber Monday
|Min. spend
|Save
|Code
|15
|3
|SAVING03F
|40
|8
|SAVING08F
|99
|20
|SAVING20F
|150
|30
|SAVING30F
|199
|40
|SAVING40F
|299
|60
|SAVING60F
|399
|80
|SAVING80F
|500
|100
|SAVING100F
|650
|130
|SAVING130F
Code availability, currency, regional eligibility, qualifying products and any limits are determined at checkout. The exact activation time for these codes has not been independently confirmed.
2026 AliExpress November Promotion Calendar
Brand watchlist
- UGREEN and Baseus - compare cables, chargers and adapters by wattage, plug type and device compatibility. Xiaomi and POCO - check network bands, software region and warranty terms for phones and smart devices. Insta360 - watch action and 360 cameras. Look for an AliExpress checkout price below the official-store price for the exact same model and bundle; compare warranty, taxes and shipping. DJI - compare cameras, gimbals and drones with DJI's official-store price for the same model and bundle. Check seller authorization, regional warranty and local drone rules.
Brand prices and sale participation vary by seller and region; verify the final total before ordering.
Categories worth checking
- Cameras and creator gear: action cameras, gimbals and accessories. Compare the exact kit contents before deciding which listing is cheaper.
Electric mobility: electric skateboards, electric bikes and electric scooters. Check battery capacity, shipping eligibility, spare parts and local riding rules.
Solar and energy storage: solar panels, portable power stations and storage batteries. Compare usable capacity, battery chemistry, inverter compatibility, certifications and shipping terms.
Christmas decorations: lights, ornaments and outdoor displays. Order early enough for delivery and check plug type, voltage and weather rating.
AliExpress
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