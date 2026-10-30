Aliexpress November 2026 Sale Calendar + Promo Codes: 11.11, Black Friday & Cyber Monday

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planning an AliExpress haul this November? The calendar shared for the season shows three connected sale windows, starting with 11.11 and running into early December. Here's a simple rundown, plus a nine-tier code list to try when your cart is ready.

November sale calendar



October 29: Warm-up begins. Build a wishlist and note current prices.



November 1–18: 11.11 Sale window. November 11 is Singles' Day, but the listed campaign spans more than one day.



November 19–30: Black Friday campaign window. November 30–December 3: Cyber Monday phase. It overlaps the end of the Black Friday window on November 30.



Dates above follow the source calendar's Pacific Time (PT) reference. Local campaigns, start times and offers may differ.

️️AliExpress 11.11 | US Exclusive 20% OFF Codes







