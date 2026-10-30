Associa's Sandcastle Community Management Announces Bonita Springs Office Relocation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New office location reinforces commitment to serving community associations throughout Southwest Florida

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry's largest community management company, announced that Sandcastle Community Management will relocate its Southwest Florida office to 27200 Riverview Center Blvd., Suite 311 in Bonita Springs, effective Nov. 1.

The relocation reinforces Sandcastle Community Management's ongoing commitment to providing professional community management services and strengthening relationships with the community associations, board members and homeowners it serves throughout Southwest Florida. The new office will provide a dedicated space for the Sandcastle team to support clients, collaborate with industry partners and address the evolving needs of managed communities.

As part of the Associa network, Sandcastle combines local market knowledge with industry-leading resources and expertise to help community associations navigate the complexities of day-to-day operations. From financial management and administrative support to board guidance and community maintenance coordination, the team works closely with association leaders to support informed decision-making and the long-term success of their communities.

"Our new office represents an exciting next chapter for Sandcastle," said Tony Martella, branch president of Sandcastle Community Management.“While our location is changing, our commitment to the communities we serve remains the same. We look forward to welcoming our clients and partners to the new space and continuing to build the trusted relationships that are central to our work.”

To celebrate the relocation, Sandcastle Community Management will host an open house for board members and vendor partners. Guests will have an opportunity to tour the new office, meet members of the Sandcastle team and connect with fellow industry professionals. Additional event details will be announced in the coming weeks.

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About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, ... | 214.569.9939

About Sandcastle Community Management

Sandcastle Community Management, an Associa company, provides professional community association management services to condominium, homeowner and master-planned communities throughout Southwest Florida. Through local expertise, dedicated service and industry-leading resources, Sandcastle partners with community associations to support effective governance, financial stewardship and long-term community success.

CONTACT: Elvia Espino Associa 214.569.9939...