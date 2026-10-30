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Abercrombie & Fitch Co. To Report Third Quarter 2026 Results On November 24, 2026


Date: 2026-10-30 08:01:27

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) will host its quarterly earnings conference call for all interested parties on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A press release detailing the company's third quarter results is expected to be issued shortly after 7:30 a.m. ET. In addition, a presentation of the third quarter results will be available on the company's website at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

Conference Call: To access the conference call by phone, participants will need to register to obtain a dial-in phone number and an access code. Register for the call using this link.
Webcast: To listen to a live webcast of the call, please visit corporate.abercrombie.com/investors/news-and-events/events/ and click the link to the webcast.
Replay: A replay of the webcast will be available at corporate.abercrombie.com/investors shortly after the call ends and will be archived for one year.

Further information is available at corporate.abercrombie.com. Important information may be disseminated initially or exclusively via the website: investors should consult the site to access this information.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a global, digitally led omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories catering to kids through millennials with assortments curated for their specific lifestyle needs.
The company operates a family of brands, including Abercrombie brands and Hollister brands, each sharing a commitment to offer products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that support global customers on their journey to being and becoming who they are. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates approximately 850 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites abercrombie.com, abercrombiekids.com, and hollisterco.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact:
Mo Gupta Mackenzie Gusweiler
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
(614) 283-6751 (614) 283-6192
... ...



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