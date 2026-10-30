A 50-Year Family Legacy. A Mission To Preserve Loc Culture. Locsanity And Locnificent Celebrate Changemakers In Brooklyn

Lovaeta Amoako (left), founder of LOCnificent, presents Monique Nicholas with a $1,500 award for winning first place in the Crowned in Community category at the 2026 Locsanity Community Impact Awards in Brooklyn on October 18, 2026.

Lovaeta Amoako (left), founder of LOCnificent, celebrates with Ijeoma Anyanwu, first-place winner of the 2026 Locsanity Loc Legacy Award, as she receives a $1,500 award check and commemorative glass trophy at LOCnificent 2026 in Brooklyn on October 18.

Ijeoma Anyanwu (left), first-place Loc Legacy Award winner, and Monique Nicholas (right), first-place Crowned in Community Award winner, proudly display their commemorative Locsanity Community Impact Awards at LOCnificent 2026 in Brooklyn on October 18.

Six honorees recognized at LOCnificent 2026, with two first-place winners receiving $1,500 each and a commemorative Locsanity Community Impact Award

- Charmaine JamesCORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What does it take to carry a family business forward for more than half a century? And how do we ensure that the cultural significance of locs continues to inspire future generations?For Monique Nicholas and Ijeoma Anyanwu, the answers are rooted in perseverance, cultural pride, and a commitment to something greater than themselves.Nicholas is carrying forward a Brooklyn family business founded by her father more than 50 years ago. Anyanwu is helping preserve and celebrate loc culture through her work with Omalocs Beauty and Get Microlocs Near Me.On October 18, both women received top honors at the 2026 Locsanity Community Impact Awards, hosted during LOCnificent 2026 in Brooklyn, New York.Lovaeta Amoako, founder of LOCnificent, personally presented each first-place winner with a $1,500 ceremonial check and a commemorative Locsanity Community Impact award, celebrating their contributions to community leadership and cultural preservation.The awards, presented through a partnership between Locsanity and LOCnificent, recognized six individuals whose work is making a meaningful difference in their communities.“We're continually inspired by the incredible work being done to uplift our communities," said Charmaine James, founder of Locsanity, expressing her enthusiasm for the honorees. "Partnering with LOCnificent to honor these remarkable individuals is our way of celebrating their impact and encouraging them to keep going.”Monique Nicholas: A Family Legacy More Than 50 Years in the MakingFor Monique Nicholas of Nicholas Brooklyn, winning first place in the Crowned in Community category was about more than receiving an award.It was recognition of the sacrifices, challenges, and determination behind a family business that has served its community for generations.Established by her father more than 50 years ago, the business represents a legacy Nicholas is proud to carry forward.Running a small business, she explained, comes with long days, financial challenges, and moments of uncertainty. Yet the commitment to the community keeps her moving forward."To have someone recognize those efforts is truly an honor. It also means a lot because this business started with my father over 50 years ago," Nicholas shared.For Nicholas, the recognition belongs to her father as much as it does to her."I'm grateful to Locsanity for recognizing the importance of small businesses and the people who continue to show up for their communities."Her story speaks to the lasting role of family-owned businesses and the people whose daily commitment helps sustain the communities around them.Ijeoma Anyanwu: More Than Hair, a Cultural LegacyFor Ijeoma Anyanwu, first-place winner of the Loc Legacy Award, the recognition carries a deeply personal meaning.Through her work with Omalocs Beauty and Get Microlocs Near Me, Anyanwu is contributing to a movement that celebrates locs not simply as a hairstyle, but as an expression of identity, history, and cultural pride."Our hair is so much more than just hair. It carries so much history, and sometimes pain, but also incredible resilience, beauty, and joy," Anyanwu shared.For generations, natural hair has been closely tied to conversations about identity, beauty standards, and cultural expression. Anyanwu believes that celebrating locs today helps create a future in which more people can embrace their natural hair with confidence."The more we uplift and celebrate the loc community today, the more we inspire future generations to embrace their natural hair with that same sense of pride."For Anyanwu, the award is both recognition of her contributions and motivation to continue building a lasting legacy.Six Changemakers. Two Awards. One Celebration of Community.The 2026 Locsanity Community Impact Awards, hosted at LOCnificent 2026, recognized six honorees across two categories.Crowned in Community honors individuals whose leadership and service make a meaningful difference in the communities they serve.- First Place: Monique Nicholas- Second Place: Suajiry Cabassa- Third Place: Henry ArcherLoc Legacy celebrates individuals whose work helps preserve, advance, and strengthen loc culture.- First Place: Ijeoma Anyanwu- Second Place: Thando Kafele- Third Place: Natoya Mejias FigueroaThe awards ceremony was a highlight of LOCnificent 2026, bringing recognition to individuals whose dedication to community and culture extends far beyond the beauty industry.A Partnership Rooted in Community and CultureThe collaboration between Locsanity and LOCnificent reflects a shared commitment to celebrating loc culture and recognizing the people who help it thrive.Founded by Lovaeta Amoako, LOCnificent provided the stage for this year's Community Impact Awards, bringing together a celebration of natural hair, cultural identity, and community achievement.Amoako's presentation of the $1,500 checks and commemorative Locsanity Community Impact awards to Nicholas and Anyanwu marked a special moment in the ceremony, recognizing the impact of both women and the communities they represent.Through this partnership, Locsanity and LOCnificent helped bring greater visibility to individuals whose work deserves recognition and whose stories can inspire others to make a difference.Celebrating Those Who Keep Showing UpWhile awards ceremonies often spotlight achievements, the Locsanity Community Impact Awards also recognize the years of dedication, personal sacrifice, and determination behind those achievements.From a daughter continuing her father's business legacy to a cultural advocate encouraging future generations to embrace their natural hair, the stories of this year's honorees illustrate how lasting change often begins with individuals committed to their communities.Locsanity and LOCnificent hope these stories encourage others to celebrate cultural heritage, support community leaders, and recognize the people making a difference every day.About LocsanityFounded in 2017 by Charmaine James, Locsanity is a hair and personal care brand offering thoughtfully formulated products for locs, curls, coils, and beyond. Committed to quality ingredients, effective hair care, and community empowerment, Locsanity celebrates natural beauty while supporting initiatives that uplift the communities it serves.Website:About LOCnificentFounded by Lovaeta Amoako, LOCnificent celebrates loc culture, natural hair, and the community surrounding them. Through events and community-centered experiences, LOCnificent provides a platform for cultural expression, connection, and recognition.Website:

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LOCnificent 2026 | Locsanity Community Impact Award Winners

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A 50-Year Family Legacy. A Mission to Preserve Loc Culture. Locsanity and LOCnificent Celebrate Changemakers in Brooklyn News Provided By Locsanity October 30, 2026, 11:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights



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