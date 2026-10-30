Haridwar Ardh Kumbh Mela 2027: Centre Approves 14,520 Tonnes Of Extra Wheat And Rice For Uttarakhand

Preparations for the Haridwar Ardh Kumbh Mela 2027 have received a major boost, with the Central Government approving an additional allocation of 14,520 metric tonnes of foodgrains to Uttarakhand. The decision aims to ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential food items during the large-scale religious gathering, which is expected to attract thousands of devotees. The allocation includes equal quantities of wheat and rice, helping the state strengthen its food supply arrangements ahead of the event.

Ardh Kumbh Mela 2027: Uttarakhand Gets 14,520 Metric Tonnes Of Additional Foodgrains

With food requirements expected to increase during the Ardh Kumbh Mela, the Uttarakhand government had approached the Centre for additional foodgrain supplies. Responding to the state's request, the Department of Food and Public Distribution under the Government of India approved an additional allocation of 14,520 metric tonnes.

The allocation includes:



Wheat: 7,260 metric tonnes

Rice: 7,260 metric tonnes Total: 14,520 metric tonnes

The additional supply is expected to help maintain adequate foodgrain availability throughout the religious event. Having sufficient stocks of both wheat and rice will also support the state's planning for food distribution and supply management.

However, details regarding the distribution centres and the schedule for supplying the additional foodgrains have not yet been shared.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Thanks PM Modi And Central Government

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government for approving the additional foodgrain allocation.

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi informed Dhami about the decision through an official letter. The communication confirmed that the Department of Food and Public Distribution had approved the state's request for additional wheat and rice.

The Chief Minister said the support would help Uttarakhand ensure sufficient food supplies and maintain smooth distribution arrangements during the major religious gathering.

For the state government, the allocation is an important part of preparations, as managing essential supplies becomes crucial when large numbers of visitors arrive at a single destination.

Haridwar Ardh Kumbh 2027: Food Supply And Distribution Arrangements In Focus

The expected gathering of devotees and visitors during the Haridwar Ardh Kumbh Mela makes advance planning for essential commodities particularly important.

Apart from securing adequate foodgrain stocks, authorities will need to focus on transportation, storage and timely distribution to ensure supplies reach the required locations.

The additional allocation is expected to strengthen Uttarakhand's preparations and help the administration plan its food supply requirements more effectively.

Centre-State Coordination Gets A Boost Ahead Of Ardh Kumbh

Organising an event as large as the Ardh Kumbh requires coordination between central and state authorities across several administrative arrangements. The latest foodgrain allocation marks an important step in supporting Uttarakhand's preparations.

With 14,520 metric tonnes of additional wheat and rice approved, the state now has further resources to plan food availability during the event. Ensuring their effective distribution will remain an important part of the preparations for the 2027 gathering.