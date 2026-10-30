Uttarakhand Weather Alert: Orange Alert In 5 Districts, CM Dhami Issues Strict Instructions To Officials

Uttarakhand is bracing for a spell of unsettled weather, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms and strong winds across several districts. Taking note of the forecast, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed state officials and district administrations to remain on high alert and ensure that disaster management arrangements are ready. Authorities have also been asked to take precautionary measures in vulnerable mountain areas to prevent weather-related emergencies and protect residents and tourists.

Uttarakhand Weather Alert: Orange Alert Issued In 5 Districts

According to the IMD Dehradun forecast issued on October 30, five districts - Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar and Chamoli - are likely to experience adverse weather conditions.

Isolated areas in these districts may witness thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph. The weather department has issued an orange alert for these locations.

Heavy rainfall is also possible in parts of Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Nainital and Champawat. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for the remaining districts, warning of thunderstorms and strong winds.

CM Dhami Directs Restrictions On Trekking And Mountain Travel

Following the weather warning, Chief Minister Dhami has asked officials to closely monitor trekking activities in the state's mountainous regions. He directed authorities to regulate trekking until weather conditions improve.

Additional precautions have also been ordered in landslide-prone and other vulnerable areas. If required, traffic movement in these locations should be restricted to avoid accidents and inconvenience.

The Chief Minister further instructed concerned departments to act quickly if roads become blocked due to heavy rainfall or landslides. Road clearance operations must begin without unnecessary delays to restore connectivity.

SDRF, Police And Emergency Teams Put On Standby

The Chief Minister has instructed all district magistrates to activate disaster preparedness arrangements under the Incident Response System (IRS). Designated officers and departmental nodal officials have been asked to remain available for immediate action.

Departments including Revenue, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj have also been directed to stay active in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, police personnel, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire services and other emergency response teams must remain equipped with the necessary resources to handle any emergency. The administration has been asked to maintain coordination between departments to ensure a quick response.

Tourist Movement In High Himalayan Areas To Be Regulated

Considering the possibility of heavy rainfall and deteriorating weather, CM Dhami has specifically instructed officials to regulate tourist movement in high Himalayan regions.

Authorities have been asked to continuously monitor weather conditions and restrict access whenever necessary. The objective is to minimise risks for visitors as well as people living in vulnerable mountain areas.

CM Dhami Asks Officials To Take Precautionary Measures Without Delay

The Chief Minister has emphasised that weather department warnings must be treated seriously. All departments have been instructed to complete their preparations in advance and coordinate closely with district administrations.

He also stressed that precautionary action should be taken as soon as warnings are issued rather than waiting for an emergency to develop. In case of any weather-related incident, rescue and relief assistance must reach affected people without delay.