NZ Vs IND, 4Th T20I: Glenn Phillips' Explosive 107-Run Knock Triggers Record-Breaking Spree In Auckland

Glenn Phillips smashed a 49-ball 107 as New Zealand beat India by 87 runs in the fourth T20I. He equalled the joint-second-fastest T20I century against India, became the first Kiwi to score a home T20I ton against them, and hit 10 sixes.

The New Zealand middle-order Glenn Phillips unleashed carnage on India's bowling attack in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, October 30.

Phillips played a blazing knock of 107 off 49 balls, including 10 sixes and 6 fours, at an impressive strike rate of 218.37 to help Kiwis post a record-breaking total of 259/7, which was successfully defended by the hosts' bowlers, who restricted the Men in Blue to 172/9 in 20 overs to secure an 87-run victory and earn the first win of the series.

On that note, let's take a look at the top statistical milestones and records created by the Kiwi middle-order star during his unforgettable blitz in Auckland.

Glenn Phillips' explosive batting against India saw the dynamic batter achieve the record for the joint-second-fastest century against India in the history of T20Is. With a 46-ball century, Phillips equalled South Africa's David Miller for the second-fastest hundred scored against India in the shortest format.

Phillips was just two balls shy of breaking the record for the fastest-ever T20I hundred against Men in Blue, which is jointly held by West Indies' Shai Hope and Jacob Bethell of England, who both reached their tons off 45 balls.

This was Glenn Phillips' maiden T20I century against India, having previously scored two other centuries against the West Indies (108 off 51 balls in 2020) and Sri Lanka (104 off 64 balls at the 2022 T20 World Cup).

Also Read:India Becomes Leading Six-Hitting Nation in T20I Cricket History

The explosive New Zealand batter has become India's most formidable nightmare in the ongoing series. In four matches, Glenn Phillips has aggregated 276 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 92.00.

With this, Phillips has surpassed West Indies' Shai Hope's record of 250 runs scored in a single bilateral T20I series against India, making him the second batter to cross the 250-run mark in a T20I series against the Men in Blue.

Now, Glenn Phillips needs 57 runs in the fifth and final T20I of the series against India to overtake England's Phil Salt's record of 331 runs in a single T20I series, which he achieved against the West Indies in 2023, nd become the highest run-scorer in a single bilateral T20I series overall.

Glenn Phillips achieved what no other current or past New Zealand batter could accomplish by becoming the first Kiwi batter to hit a T20I century against India on home soil.

His blistering 107 in Auckland surpassed Colin Munro's 109*, which was recorded in Rajkot back in 2017, making this a historic first for New Zealand in home conditions. The second-best performance by New Zealand in T20Is at home is Martin Guptill's 87* against India at Eden Park in 2019.

In the first two T20I matches, Phillips registered scores of 70 and 82 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, before he scored just 17 in the third match in Wellington. His 107 off 49 balls in the fourth T20I at Eden Park made it three fifties and a century in four innings this series.

Also Read:NZ vs IND, 2nd T20I: Security Officials Swarm Field Right as India Beat New Zealand in Christchurch (WATCH)

Glenn Phillips has further etched his name in the history books by joining the elusive list of batters to score three or more centuries while batting at No.4 in the history of T20Is.

With three centuries while batting at No.4 or lower in the shortest format of the game at an international level, Phillips has joined former India captain Suryakumar Yadav (4) and Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (5) as the only players with three or more centuries from middle-order positions in T20Is.

Alongside three centuries, the New Zealand batter has also registered 14 fifties in his T20I career so far, taking his tally to 17 half-century-plus scores in the shortest format.

Glenn Phillips' performance against India in the ongoing T20I series has seen him become only the third batter in history to record three scores of fifty or more in a single T20I series against Men in Blue.

With three fifty-plus scores, Phillips has equalled Nicholas Pooran and Shai Hope for the most fifty-plus scores by an opposition batter in a single T20I series against the Men in Blue. The New Zealand batter is only one-fifty plus score away from breaking the tie with the West Indies duo.

This highlights Glenn Phillips' consistency and how pivotal he was for New Zealand in the T20I series against India, and he will be eyeing a standalone at the top in the dead rubber at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Alongside breaking and achieving personal records, Glenn Phillips was involved in a record-breaking partnership for New Zealand in the fourth T20I at Eden Park in Auckland.

Phillips and Michael Bracewell stitched a 115-run partnership for the fifth wicket to lift New Zealand from 112/4 to 227/4. This partnership, standing off just 41 balls, recorded the second-highest stand in a T20I match against India, behind Phillips and Bevon Jacobs' 116-run stand in the first T20I against India in Christchurch.

The pair also recorded the second-highest partnership for the fifth wicket for New Zealand in T20Is, behind Mark Chapman and Jimmy Neesham's 121-run stand against Pakistan in April 2023.

Also Read:NZ vs IND, 1st T20I: Glenn Phillips Challenges Reporter Over New Zealand's Dropped Catches (WATCH)

Glenn Phillips' record-breaking outing has further solidified his status among the most destructive batters, especially in the middle order, in the shortest format at an international level.

By clearing the ropes 10 times during his 49-ball blitz, Phillips joined an exclusive list featuring Finn Allen, Corey Anderson, Colin Munro, and Tim Seifert as only the fifth Kiwi batter to hit 10 or more sixes in a single T20I innings.

Moreover, the 29-year-old's 10 maximums also set a new venue record for the most sixes by a batter in a T20I match at Eden Park, making him one of the most lethal middle-order batters in international cricket today.