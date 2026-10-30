Cure HHT Wins Inaugural Prix Galien Patient First Award In Honor Of Michael J. Fox

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Cure HHT being presented with the 2026 Inaugural Galien Patient First Award in the Patient-Led Initiatives category

The 2026 Inaugural Galien Patient First Award medal

Recognition in the Patient-Led Initiatives category honors an approach to progress built around patients, partnerships, and shared purpose.

- Marianne Clancy, Chief Executive Officer of Cure HHTMONKTON, MD, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MONKTON, MD - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 - Cure HHT has won the inaugural Prix Galien Patient First Award in Honor of Michael J. Fox in the Patient-Led Initiatives category, recognizing the organization's work to bring patients, families, researchers, healthcare providers, industry partners, and advocates together to change what is possible for people living with hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (HHT).Cure HHT's winning submission,“Nothing About HHT Without Us: A Patient-Governed Evidence Engine for a Disease with No Approved Therapy,” highlights a conviction that has shaped the organization's work: people fuel progress. The experiences of individuals and families affected by HHT help identify the questions that matter, guide research priorities, and build the evidence needed to move toward better treatments and a cure.Presented by the Galien Foundation, the Patient First Award recognizes initiatives that meaningfully integrate patient voices into research, clinical trials, and improvements in care. For Cure HHT, the recognition affirms years of work connecting the people, expertise, and resources needed to move an often-overlooked rare disease forward.The inaugural awards included 96 nominees and nine finalists across two categories, with one winner selected in each. Cure HHT congratulates the other 95 nominees and is honored to stand among this community of organizations working to ensure patients help shape the future of research and care.“This award belongs to the entire HHT community,” said Marianne Clancy, Chief Executive Officer of Cure HHT.“It belongs to the patients and families who share their experiences, the researchers and clinicians who pursue better answers, and the partners and donors who invest in what comes next. Together, we have built connections and opportunities that once seemed impossible. We are deeply grateful to the Galien Foundation for recognizing this work and the essential role patients play in shaping the future of medicine.”Cure HHT's approach connects progress in research with progress in everyday care. Investments in the therapeutic pipeline help promising ideas move toward clinical development. Provider education strengthens the knowledge needed to recognize and manage HHT. Public awareness helps more people understand the disease and find resources, expertise, and community. Each effort supports the others, creating a stronger foundation for discovery and better care.At the center are people living with HHT, whose participation and leadership give this work its direction and urgency. Their experiences connect what happens in a laboratory or clinical trial to what matters in daily life: answers, access to knowledgeable providers, better treatment options, and a healthier future for the next generation.The award arrives during Cure HHT's year-end appeal, From Stories to Science, which invites supporters to help sustain the work behind this achievement. The campaign reflects the same principle recognized by the award: when a community's lived experiences are connected with scientific expertise and philanthropic investment, they can help drive meaningful progress.Cure HHT invites individuals, families, and partners to celebrate this win together by contributing to From Stories to Science. Gifts will help maximize available matching funds and support continued advances in research, education, and awareness. Make a gift at curehht/give and help turn stories into science-and science into hope.

Valaree Machen

Cure HHT

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Cure HHT Wins Inaugural Prix Galien Patient First Award in Honor of Michael J. Fox News Provided By Cure HHT October 30, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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