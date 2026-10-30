Sofema Aviation Introduces Two-Day Intensive Training On EASA Ground Handling Regulatory Framework

Two-Day Intensive Training on EASA Ground Handling Regulatory Framework

SOFIA, BULGARIA, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sofema Aviation has introduced a newly structured two-day intensive training program to address the European civil aviation sector's ongoing structural shift in ground operations. The course provides comprehensive instruction on the transition from voluntary self-regulation to a formalized, legally binding European Union safety framework.Mandated under the EASA Basic Regulation (EU) 2018/1139, the new regulatory architecture establishes common safety standards, systematic oversight, and formal accountability for Ground Handling Organizations (GHOs). The Sofema Aviation training focuses specifically on Delegated Regulation (EU) 2025/20, which outlines industry mandates, and Implementing Regulation (EU) 2025/23, which establishes the authority oversight framework. Under these regulations, ground handling organizations are now required to assume full, direct responsibility for the safe provision of their services and the control of operational risks.Curriculum and Operational FocusThe program's syllabus is divided into twelve specific sessions spanning two days. It is designed to prepare organizations for upcoming regulatory milestones, including the mandatory Declaration of Capability submission process ahead of the March 2027 deadline and full organizational regulatory compliance by March 2028.Day one of the curriculum centers on the EASA regulatory framework and its interfaces with global standards, including ICAO and IATA guidelines. Participants will review Authority Requirements (Part-ARGH), cooperative oversight, and the management of regulatory findings. The first day also covers the implementation of scalable Safety Management Systems (SMS), the role of the Accountable Manager, fatigue risk management, and internal compliance monitoring.Day two focuses on operational execution and personnel competence. Topics include Competency-Based Training and Assessment (CBTA) protocols, Ground Support Equipment (GSE) maintenance programs, and turnaround coordination under new Part-GH requirements. Additionally, the sessions address specialized ground handling activities, cybersecurity for digital platforms (Part-IS), Management of Change (MoC) processes, and the development of a transition strategy to align existing frameworks like IGOM and ISAGO with EASA requirements.Target Audience and PrerequisitesThe Sofema Aviation training is formulated for aviation professionals directly involved in ground operations and compliance. Target personnel include Accountable Managers, Turnaround Coordinators, Safety Managers, Ramp Supervisors, authority inspectors, and staff from Ground Handling Organizations, National Aviation Authorities (NAAs), and airlines.Participants are required to possess a foundational understanding of aviation operations and current ground handling practices prior to enrollment.Learning ObjectivesThe objective of the two-day intensive is to provide participants with an objective, thorough understanding of the new EASA ground handling regulations. The instruction equips attendees with the regulatory knowledge necessary to execute the Declaration of Capability, scale internal SMS frameworks, ensure safe multi-operator interfaces, and maintain operational compliance across all ground handling functions.To register, applicants must submit an enrollment request containing the participant's full name, job role, and organization to Sofema Aviation via email at... or through the online course registration portal at .

Steve Bentley

Sofema Aviation Services

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Sofema Aviation Introduces Two-Day Intensive Training on EASA Ground Handling Regulatory Framework News Provided By Sofema Aviation Services October 30, 2026, 11:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education



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