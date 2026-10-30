Anant Singh Accuses JD-U MLC Neeraj Kumar Of Conspiracy To Frame Him In Dularchand Yadav Murder Case

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 30 (IANS) After the Supreme Court's cancellation of Mokama MLA Anant Singh's bail in the Dularchand Yadav murder case, he on Friday accused the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) MLC Neeraj Kumar of orchestrating a conspiracy to implicate him in the case and other legal proceedings.

In his first reaction to the Supreme Court's order, Anant Singh said he would surrender before the concerned authorities by December 1, as directed by the court.

He expressed hope that he might secure bail again in the future, asserting that he had full faith in the judiciary and expected justice.

Anant Singh claimed that Neeraj Kumar was behind all the cases filed against him, including the Dularchand Yadav murder case.

He alleged that Neeraj had orchestrated the killing and deliberately framed him. These allegations have not been independently verified.

Clarifying his position on his differences with the JD-U, Anant Singh said he had not opposed the party but had only opposed Neeraj Kumar.

He alleged that the JD-U and the state government acted on Neeraj Kumar's suggestions and held him responsible for the developments that followed.

He also attributed the situation to Nitish Kumar's condition, suggesting that these developments would not have occurred had the JD-U leader been "alright".

Anant Singh said he would no longer meet either Nitish Kumar or Union Minister Lalan Singh.

Taking a swipe at the JD-U, he predicted that the party would struggle to win even a single seat.

Asked whether his son would contest an election, Anant Singh said he wanted his son to enter politics, but the final decision would rest with him.

He added that God would deal with those who had wronged him.

Meanwhile, JD-U MLC Neeraj Kumar rejected any involvement in the matter.

He said the person named Neeraj Kumar in connection with the Dularchand Yadav family's petition was a different individual.

He also said he had no comments to make on the judiciary's decision, adding that conspiracies were sometimes hatched to defame the government.

The Supreme Court, on Friday, cancelled the bail granted to Anant Singh by the Patna High Court in the Dularchand Yadav murder case.

A bench comprising Justice M.M. Sundresh and Justice P.V. Varale said that the High Court had not adequately considered the nature of the crime and Anant Singh's criminal history while granting bail.

It directed him to surrender before the concerned authorities by December 1, 2026.