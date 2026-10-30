Emirates NBD To Champion AI And Fintech Innovation As Premium Banking Partner At Dubai Fintech Summit 2026

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Bank will also support the Future Sustainability Forum as Ecosystem Partner, reinforcing its commitment to advancing sustainable finance Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn

Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia (MENATSA) region, announced its participation at the Dubai FinTech Summit 2026 as Premium Banking Partner and Ecosystem Partner for the Future Sustainability Forum. Through its participation in both events, the bank will highlight its commitment to innovation and its ambition to help shape the future of banking, with a focus on its AI leadership agenda.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and President of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Dubai Future Finance Week (DFFW), a strategic platform led by DIFC, will take place from 2 to 6 November 2026, bringing together a coordinated programme of specialised forums and summits across the global financial ecosystem.

Fostering cross-sector dialogue among regulators, financial institutions, investors and innovators, Dubai FinTech Summit 2026 will take place on 2 and 3 November at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. The annual summit brings together global leaders, innovators and policymakers to discuss developments shaping the FinTech industry. Emirates NBD will demonstrate its ambition to be the leading AI-driven bank in the region, highlighting measurable business impact, scalable AI deployment and strategic FinTech partnerships. The bank's inclusion in the Evident AI Index, which benchmarks AI maturity across leading global banks, further underscores its position as a regional leader in AI.

As Premium Banking Partner, Emirates NBD will host an expansive stand with a programme of live podcast recordings and panel sessions featuring industry experts and subject matter experts from the bank. Neeraj Makin, Group Head of Strategy, Analytics and Venture Capital at Emirates NBD, will join a panel titled 'The Future of Finance: Fragmentation, Innovation and the Next Decade of Growth', examining how financial institutions can navigate market fragmentation, harness emerging technologies and scale venture partnerships to drive resilient growth over the next decade. Senior executives from the bank will also feature across main-stage fireside chats and panel sessions, exploring topics including software engineering and AI integration, as well as the transformative role of AI in retail banking. Furthermore, the bank will sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading FinTech companies at the event, furthering its commitment to collaboration and innovation.

Drawing on the bank's deep regional presence and expanded international footprint, the sessions will showcase how cross-border collaboration is accelerating digital transformation. Following its recent landmark acquisition of RBL Bank in India, one of the world's most dynamic financial technology markets, Emirates NBD is uniquely positioned to bridge FinTech innovation between India, the UAE and the broader MENATSA region, facilitating trade, digital corridors and technology exchange.

Miguel Rio-Tinto, Group Chief Digital and Information Officer at Emirates NBD, said:“AI is reshaping banking, and our focus is on turning its potential into meaningful value for customers and measurable outcomes for our business. By combining our technology capabilities with a strong FinTech ecosystem, we are advancing innovation responsibly and building our leadership in AI-enabled banking across MENATSA. Dubai FinTech Summit provides an important platform to share our progress, exchange ideas and strengthen partnerships with the innovators shaping the future of finance.”

As Ecosystem Partner, Emirates NBD will also support the Future Sustainability Forum, a dedicated platform within Dubai Future Finance Week focused on the intersection of finance, sustainability and climate-aligned capital allocation. The forum will bring together financial institutions, policymakers, investors and sustainability leaders to examine how capital, regulation and innovation can accelerate the transition to more resilient and sustainable economic systems.

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENATSA (Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 25 million active customers. As at 30th September 2026, total assets were AED 1.38 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 375.7 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 1,399 branches and 4,967 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 6.1 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world's first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.