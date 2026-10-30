GEV Stock In Focus Amid Mixed Analyst Views - HSBC Upgrades GE Vernova To Buy, Says Wind Business Is 'Past The Worst'
|Analyst
|Old PT
|New PT
|HSBC
|$1,040
|$1,100
|RBC Capital
|$1,225
|$1,230
|TD Cowen
|$1,235
|$1,125
|JPMorgan
|$1,150
|$1,035
|Susquehanna
|$1,270
|$1,250
|Citi
|$1,125
|$1,000
Source: The Fly
Susquehanna also lowered its price target to $1,250 from $1,270 and maintained a 'Positive' rating, according to The Fly. The firm noted that the company added 11 GW in new gas contracts in Q3, bringing total capacity under contract to 122 GW. Power margins stood at 21.4%, driven by higher-priced orders converting to shipments, with the second-half run rate viewed as a good starting point for 2027.
RBC Capital raised its price target to $1,230 from $1,225 and maintained an 'Outperform' rating after the company's Q3 earnings beat. The firm said GE Vernova was beginning to benefit from increased manufacturing capacity and earlier price increases flowing through to its income statement. It also cited growth and synergy opportunities from the proposed $9 billion Trench Group acquisition.
How Retail Views GEV
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GEV stock remained 'bullish' over the past 24 hours, with 'high' message volumes.
One bullish user called GEV the“best industrial stock” to buy, saying its earnings made the stock look cheap.View this Stocktwits post
Another, however, expressed dissatisfaction with GEV's recent share-price action.View this Stocktwits post
GEV shares have surged over 34% year-to-date.
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