GEV Stock In Focus Amid Mixed Analyst Views - HSBC Upgrades GE Vernova To Buy, Says Wind Business Is 'Past The Worst'



HSBC also said higher-priced gas and grid deliveries will drive further earnings upgrades, The Fly reported.

On Thursday, Susquehanna lowered its price target to $1,250 from $1,270 while maintaining a 'Positive' rating, while RBC Capital raised its price target to $1,230 from $1,225 and maintained its 'Outperform' rating, according to The Fly. 31 out of 37 analysts covering the stock rate it 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy,' whereas six rate it 'Hold,' according to Koyfin.

GE Vernova (GEV) drew investor attention on Friday after HSBC upgraded the stock to 'Buy' from 'Hold,' saying the breadth of gas demand supports the company's resilience in 2027 and its wind division“looks largely derisked” and is“past the worst.”

HSBC raised its price target to $1,100 from $1,040, citing higher pricing and gas and grid deliveries as potential drivers of further earnings upgrades, according to The Fly.

GEV shares traded 2.75% lower in premarket trading at the time of writing.

Thirty-one out of 37 analysts covering the stock rate it 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy,' while six rate it 'Hold,' according to Koyfin. The 12-month price target ranges from $940 to $1,450, with an average of $1,198.91.

Analysts Deliver Mixed Verdicts After Q3 Results

Analyst reactions on Thursday were mixed, with some firms citing earnings momentum and others pointing to elevated expectations and potential order concerns.

Citi lowered its price target to $1,000 from $1,125 and maintained a 'Neutral' rating, according to The Fly. The firm said the muted reaction to GE Vernova's solid Q3 results and raised guidance reflected elevated expectations, adding that the risk/reward looked balanced at current share levels.

TD Cowen lowered its price target to $1,125 from $1,235 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating. The firm said concerns about peak orders in the first half of 2026 may have contributed to the stock's weakness, while noting that the company's guidance had reflected this order profile for some time.