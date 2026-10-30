Indian Boys Beat Cuba To Finish 87Th At FIFA U15 World Cup Festival

MENAFN - IANS) Baku (Azerbaijan), Oct 30 (IANS) India boys concluded their campaign on a winning note in the FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival, defeating Cuba 6-4 in the 87th-place play-off at the Hovsan Competition Complex Pitch 1B in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Friday.

Victor Lalawmpuia, Nibas Meetei Wahengbam and R. Lalremruatfela scored twice each as the Blue Colts secured victory in their 10th and final fixture of the tournament. India built a commanding 6-1 advantage before Cuba struck three late goals to narrow the margin.

In the inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival, India registered five wins over Laos, Cameroon, Bahrain, Trinidad and Tobago, and Cuba, suffered four defeats to Senegal, Honduras, Afghanistan and Kazakhstan, while drawing once against Grenada to finish in 87th place out of 189 competing nations.

In the last fixture, Bibiano Fernandes' side were on the charge from the outset and needed less than a minute to take the lead. Lalawmpuia stole possession from Cuba's central defender, evaded a challenge and calmly placed his shot into the bottom-right corner.

India doubled their advantage in the sixth minute through a well-worked move down the left. Lalremruatfela and Muhammad Sohil Khan combined before the latter delivered a cross across the face of goal, beyond the reach of the Cuban defence and goalkeeper. An unmarked Nibas arrived at the far post and tapped it home.

Cuba responded by testing Dhannya Desai from distance and close range, but the India goalkeeper produced several important saves to preserve his side's two-goal cushion, the AIFF reports.

India extended their lead in the 12th minute following a set piece. Sohil floated a free-kick into the area from the left, and although Cuba cleared the initial delivery, Nara Meitei Loushambam sent the ball back into the penalty box. Lalremruatfela was left unmarked and tapped it home to make it 3-0.

Cuba pulled a goal back in the 19th minute after an error in the Indian defence, but the Blue Colts returned with renewed attacking intent and restored their three-goal advantage in the 22nd minute. Nibas struck powerfully from long range to score his second.

Lalawmpuia followed suit a minute later. Receiving possession well outside the penalty area, he held off a Cuban challenge before trying his luck with his left foot. His shot took a deflection, looping into the air before dipping beyond the goalkeeper's reach to make it 5-1.

Lalremruatfela then completed his brace in the 27th minute as India capitalised on more slack Cuban defending. Left unmarked, he collected Desai's goal kick and beat the goalkeeper with a powerful left-footed finish for India's sixth.

Cuba continued to seek a response, but Desai remained alert, making further saves before being replaced by Jenit Ningthoujam.

The Caribbean side reduced the deficit in the 33rd minute from the penalty spot. Cuba then scored two more in the 34th and 39th minutes.

However, the late rally came too late to overturn India's advantage. The Blue Colts held on through the remaining moments to secure the win.

R. Lalremruatfela concluded the tournament as India's top scorer with nine goals, followed by Lalawmpuia with eight, Nibas with four, Macdonnish Ngairangbam and Ronandev Aheibam with three each, and C Lalhmingropuia and Soumojit Sarkar with one each.