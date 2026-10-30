Braveheart Bio Announces Upcoming Presentations At The American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2026
Oral Abstract Presentation
Title: HRS/BHB-1893, a Next-Generation Cardiac Myosin Inhibitor, Improves Indices of Diastolic Function in Non-Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Evidence From in vitro Studies and Patients
Presenter: Carlos del Rio, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Cardiovascular Research & Translational Science, Braveheart Bio
Date: Friday, November 6, 2026
Session Title: Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Medical Society Abstract Oral Presentations
Session Time: 9:45 AM – 10:45 AM CT
Presentation Time: 10:15 AM – 10:25 AM CT
Location: Room S406A, McCormick Place
Late-Breaking Oral Abstract Presentation
Title: Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of BHB/HRS-1893 in Patients With Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Results From the 52-Week Extension Period
Presenter: Xueyi Wu, M.D., Department of Cardiology, Fuwai Hospital, National Center for Cardiovascular Disease, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China
Date: Friday, November 6, 2026
Session Title: Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Medical Society Late Breaking Oral Abstracts
Session Time: 2:15 PM – 3:15 PM CT
Presentation Time: 2:15 PM – 2:25 PM CT
Location: Room S406A, McCormick Place
About Braveheart Bio
Braveheart Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and other serious cardiovascular diseases. Braveheart Bio's lead product candidate, BHB-1893, is a next-generation oral small-molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor (CMI) being developed for the treatment of obstructive HCM (oHCM) and non-obstructive HCM (nHCM). Braveheart Bio is aiming to address the limitations of currently available CMIs by designing BHB-1893 for rapid onset, consistent depth of response, preservation of systolic function, prompt reversibility, and a straightforward approach to titration and monitoring. For more information, please visit .
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